Wells restaurants you'll love

Wells restaurants
Toast
  /
  Wells

Wells's top cuisines

American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Must-try Wells restaurants

Billy's Chowder House

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Billy's Chowder House

216 Mile Road, Wells

Avg 4.4 (1 review)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Caesar Salad$10.49
fresh hearts of romaine lettuce tossed with croutons in our house made caesar dressing, finished with grated parmesan cheese.
Fried Clam Strip Roll$16.79
clam strips hand breaded and fried golden brown, served on a grilled hot dog bun with fries and tartar sauce on the side
Bowl of Clam Chowder (16oz)$11.99
a 16oz serving of Billy's Famous Clam Chowder loaded with chopped clams, potatoes and onions in a rich broth of cream, milk and butter. Comes with 2 packages of soup crackers, salt & pepper.
More about Billy's Chowder House
Varano's Italian Restaurant

 

Varano's Italian Restaurant

60 Mile Road, Wells

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Side of Meatballs$8.00
2 HOUSE MADE MEATBALLS WITH OUR MARINARA SAUCE
Fettucini Alfredo$21.50
PASTA LIGHTLY TOSSED WITH OUR CREAMY HOMEMADE SAUCE, MADE WITH BUTTER, PARMESAN, EGG & CREAM
Veal Parmesan$28.00
TENDER VEAL BREADED AND FRIED TO A GOLDEN BROWN IN A CANOLA/VEGETABLE OIL BLEND. TOPPED WITH MARINARA SAUCE AND MOZZARELLA CHEESE SERVED WITH PENNE TOSSED WITH OUR MARINARA, BUTTER & ROMANO CHEESE
More about Varano's Italian Restaurant
Litchfields Bar and Grill

 

Litchfields Bar and Grill

2135 POST RD, WELLS, ME

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wings$14.00
Fresh jumbo wings, deep fried and tossed in your choice of sauce
Mozzarella Sticks$10.00
Battered and deep fried mozzarella served with homemade marinara
Tenders App$12.00
Harvestlad organic hand breaded chicken tenders fried golden brown with a side of honey mustard
More about Litchfields Bar and Grill
Fisherman's Catch

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

Fisherman’s Catch

134 Harbor Rd, Wells

Avg 4.6 (1719 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fish & Chips$15.99
nice portion of fried haddock, fries, slaw, dinner roll, tartar sauce
Haddock Taco w/ Fries$13.99
3 soft flour tortillas, fried haddock, slaw of red cabbage, corn and cilantro, sriracha-roasted pepper aioli
Chicken Tenders Dinner$11.99
Fresh chicken, breaded and fried, fries, slaw, dinner roll Have them tossed in Buffalo or our Maple Bourbon BBQ sauce
More about Fisherman’s Catch
Bread and Roses Bakery

 

Bread and Roses Bakery

614 Post Road, Wells

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Egg And Cheese Croissant$5.95
Fresh scrambled Eggs, Cabot Cheddar Cheese on a freshly baked Croissant.
Biscuit Sandwich$5.95
Homemade Buttermilk Biscuit with fresh scrambled eggs and Cabot Cheddar Cheese.
Blueberry Lemon Scone$3.75
Our homemade scone, mixed by hand so that it is not too tough. Maine blueberries and a hint lemon create a delicious breakfast.
More about Bread and Roses Bakery
STUTESY'S PUB & GRILLE

GRILL

STUTESY'S PUB & GRILLE

52 Post Rd, Wells

Avg 4.5 (435 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheeseburger$11.95
1/2 pound charbroiled
Potato Skins$9.95
Bacon, Cheddar, Red Onion with Sour Cream
One Pound Steak Tips$25.95
Lightly marinated in our own sauce
More about STUTESY'S PUB & GRILLE
Las Olas Taqueria

 

Las Olas Taqueria

1517 Post Road, Wells

Avg 4.2 (598 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Burrito$9.02
Steak Bowl$9.63
Steak Burrito$9.63
More about Las Olas Taqueria
Hidden Cove Brewing Co

 

Hidden Cove Brewing Co

73 Mile Road, Wells

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Jali Jalapeno Apricot Ale
Jali Jalapeno Apricot Ale
ABV - 8.5% IBU’s - 10
Hops - Centennial
Aroma - the nose explodes with jalapeno
Favor - fruit forward with hints of apricot and sweetness from agave and a warm, dry finish on the backend.
Golden ale fermented with Brettanomyces and Lactobacillus, flavored with charred jalapenos, apricots and agave nectar. Aged in tequila barrels.
Mix 4 Pack$13.99
More about Hidden Cove Brewing Co
Borealis Breads - Wells ME

 

Borealis Breads - Wells ME

1165 Post Road, Wells

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Borealis Breads - Wells ME
Borealis Breads - Waldoboro ME

 

Borealis Breads - Waldoboro ME

1165 Post Road, Wells

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Borealis Breads - Waldoboro ME
FOR THE LOVE OF FOOD + DRINK - Ogunquit/Moody

 

FOR THE LOVE OF FOOD + DRINK - Ogunquit/Moody

411 POST ROAD, WELLS

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about FOR THE LOVE OF FOOD + DRINK - Ogunquit/Moody

Clam Chowder

Clams

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Tenders

Pretzels

Tacos

Cheeseburgers

