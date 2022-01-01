Wells restaurants you'll love
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Billy's Chowder House
216 Mile Road, Wells
Popular items
Caesar Salad
$10.49
fresh hearts of romaine lettuce tossed with croutons in our house made caesar dressing, finished with grated parmesan cheese.
Fried Clam Strip Roll
$16.79
clam strips hand breaded and fried golden brown, served on a grilled hot dog bun with fries and tartar sauce on the side
Bowl of Clam Chowder (16oz)
$11.99
a 16oz serving of Billy's Famous Clam Chowder loaded with chopped clams, potatoes and onions in a rich broth of cream, milk and butter. Comes with 2 packages of soup crackers, salt & pepper.
Varano's Italian Restaurant
60 Mile Road, Wells
Popular items
Side of Meatballs
$8.00
2 HOUSE MADE MEATBALLS WITH OUR MARINARA SAUCE
Fettucini Alfredo
$21.50
PASTA LIGHTLY TOSSED WITH OUR CREAMY HOMEMADE SAUCE, MADE WITH BUTTER, PARMESAN, EGG & CREAM
Veal Parmesan
$28.00
TENDER VEAL BREADED AND FRIED TO A GOLDEN BROWN IN A CANOLA/VEGETABLE OIL BLEND. TOPPED WITH MARINARA SAUCE AND MOZZARELLA CHEESE SERVED WITH PENNE TOSSED WITH OUR MARINARA, BUTTER & ROMANO CHEESE
Litchfields Bar and Grill
2135 POST RD, WELLS, ME
Popular items
Wings
$14.00
Fresh jumbo wings, deep fried and tossed in your choice of sauce
Mozzarella Sticks
$10.00
Battered and deep fried mozzarella served with homemade marinara
Tenders App
$12.00
Harvestlad organic hand breaded chicken tenders fried golden brown with a side of honey mustard
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD
Fisherman’s Catch
134 Harbor Rd, Wells
Popular items
Fish & Chips
$15.99
nice portion of fried haddock, fries, slaw, dinner roll, tartar sauce
Haddock Taco w/ Fries
$13.99
3 soft flour tortillas, fried haddock, slaw of red cabbage, corn and cilantro, sriracha-roasted pepper aioli
Chicken Tenders Dinner
$11.99
Fresh chicken, breaded and fried, fries, slaw, dinner roll Have them tossed in Buffalo or our Maple Bourbon BBQ sauce
Bread and Roses Bakery
614 Post Road, Wells
Popular items
Egg And Cheese Croissant
$5.95
Fresh scrambled Eggs, Cabot Cheddar Cheese on a freshly baked Croissant.
Biscuit Sandwich
$5.95
Homemade Buttermilk Biscuit with fresh scrambled eggs and Cabot Cheddar Cheese.
Blueberry Lemon Scone
$3.75
Our homemade scone, mixed by hand so that it is not too tough. Maine blueberries and a hint lemon create a delicious breakfast.
GRILL
STUTESY'S PUB & GRILLE
52 Post Rd, Wells
Popular items
Cheeseburger
$11.95
1/2 pound charbroiled
Potato Skins
$9.95
Bacon, Cheddar, Red Onion with Sour Cream
One Pound Steak Tips
$25.95
Lightly marinated in our own sauce
Las Olas Taqueria
1517 Post Road, Wells
Popular items
Chicken Burrito
$9.02
Steak Bowl
$9.63
Steak Burrito
$9.63
Hidden Cove Brewing Co
73 Mile Road, Wells
Popular items
|Jali Jalapeno Apricot Ale
Jali Jalapeno Apricot Ale
ABV - 8.5% IBU’s - 10
Hops - Centennial
Aroma - the nose explodes with jalapeno
Favor - fruit forward with hints of apricot and sweetness from agave and a warm, dry finish on the backend.
Golden ale fermented with Brettanomyces and Lactobacillus, flavored with charred jalapenos, apricots and agave nectar. Aged in tequila barrels.
|Mix 4 Pack
$13.99