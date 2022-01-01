Wells bakeries you'll love
Must-try bakeries in Wells
More about Bread and Roses Bakery
Bread and Roses Bakery
614 Post Road, Wells
|Popular items
|Egg And Cheese Croissant
|$5.95
Fresh scrambled Eggs, Cabot Cheddar Cheese on a freshly baked Croissant.
|Biscuit Sandwich
|$5.95
Homemade Buttermilk Biscuit with fresh scrambled eggs and Cabot Cheddar Cheese.
|Blueberry Lemon Scone
|$3.75
Our homemade scone, mixed by hand so that it is not too tough. Maine blueberries and a hint lemon create a delicious breakfast.