Wells bars & lounges you'll love

Varano's Italian Restaurant image

 

Varano's Italian Restaurant

60 Mile Road, Wells

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Side of Meatballs$8.00
2 HOUSE MADE MEATBALLS WITH OUR MARINARA SAUCE
Chicken Piccata$26.50
BONELESS CHICKEN LIGHTLY FLOURED AND SAUTEED WITH CAPERS & LEMON IN A WHITE WINE BUTTER SAUCE. SERVED WITH SIDE OF PENNE MARINARA
Veal Parmesan$28.00
TENDER VEAL BREADED AND FRIED TO A GOLDEN BROWN IN A CANOLA/VEGETABLE OIL BLEND. TOPPED WITH MARINARA SAUCE AND MOZZARELLA CHEESE SERVED WITH PENNE TOSSED WITH OUR MARINARA, BUTTER & ROMANO CHEESE
More about Varano's Italian Restaurant
Litchfields Bar and Grill image

 

Litchfields Bar and Grill

2135 POST RD, WELLS, ME

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wings$14.00
Fresh jumbo wings, deep fried and tossed in your choice of sauce
Chicken Tender Plate$14.00
Hand breaded and fried chicken tenders served with your choice of 2 sides and honey mustard dipping sauce.
Clam Chowder Cup$6.00
Traditional, creamy New England style clam chowder with chopped clams and tender chunks of potatoes.
More about Litchfields Bar and Grill
STUTESY'S PUB & GRILLE image

GRILL

STUTESY'S PUB & GRILLE

52 Post Rd, Wells

Avg 4.5 (435 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheeseburger$11.95
1/2 pound charbroiled
Potato Skins$9.95
Bacon, Cheddar, Red Onion with Sour Cream
One Pound Steak Tips$25.95
Lightly marinated in our own sauce
More about STUTESY'S PUB & GRILLE

