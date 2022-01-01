Wells bars & lounges you'll love
Varano's Italian Restaurant
60 Mile Road, Wells
|Popular items
|Side of Meatballs
|$8.00
2 HOUSE MADE MEATBALLS WITH OUR MARINARA SAUCE
|Chicken Piccata
|$26.50
BONELESS CHICKEN LIGHTLY FLOURED AND SAUTEED WITH CAPERS & LEMON IN A WHITE WINE BUTTER SAUCE. SERVED WITH SIDE OF PENNE MARINARA
|Veal Parmesan
|$28.00
TENDER VEAL BREADED AND FRIED TO A GOLDEN BROWN IN A CANOLA/VEGETABLE OIL BLEND. TOPPED WITH MARINARA SAUCE AND MOZZARELLA CHEESE SERVED WITH PENNE TOSSED WITH OUR MARINARA, BUTTER & ROMANO CHEESE
Litchfields Bar and Grill
2135 POST RD, WELLS, ME
|Popular items
|Wings
|$14.00
Fresh jumbo wings, deep fried and tossed in your choice of sauce
|Chicken Tender Plate
|$14.00
Hand breaded and fried chicken tenders served with your choice of 2 sides and honey mustard dipping sauce.
|Clam Chowder Cup
|$6.00
Traditional, creamy New England style clam chowder with chopped clams and tender chunks of potatoes.