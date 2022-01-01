Wells seafood restaurants you'll love

Must-try seafood restaurants in Wells

Billy's Chowder House image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Billy's Chowder House

216 Mile Road, Wells

Avg 4.4 (1 review)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bowl of Clam Chowder (16oz)$11.99
a 16oz serving of Billy's Famous Clam Chowder loaded with chopped clams, potatoes and onions in a rich broth of cream, milk and butter. Comes with 2 packages of soup crackers, salt & pepper.
Caesar Salad$10.49
fresh hearts of romaine lettuce tossed with croutons in our house made caesar dressing, finished with grated parmesan cheese.
Fried Clam Strip Roll$16.79
clam strips hand breaded and fried golden brown, served on a grilled hot dog bun with fries and tartar sauce on the side
More about Billy's Chowder House
Litchfields Bar and Grill image

 

Litchfields Bar and Grill

2135 POST RD, WELLS, ME

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wings$14.00
Fresh jumbo wings, deep fried and tossed in your choice of sauce
Chicken Tender Plate$14.00
Hand breaded and fried chicken tenders served with your choice of 2 sides and honey mustard dipping sauce.
Clam Chowder Cup$6.00
Traditional, creamy New England style clam chowder with chopped clams and tender chunks of potatoes.
More about Litchfields Bar and Grill
Fisherman’s Catch image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

Fisherman’s Catch

134 Harbor Rd, Wells

Avg 4.6 (1719 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fish & Chips$15.99
nice portion of fried haddock, fries, slaw, dinner roll, tartar sauce
Haddock Taco w/ Fries$13.99
3 soft flour tortillas, fried haddock, slaw of red cabbage, corn and cilantro, sriracha-roasted pepper aioli
Chicken Tenders Dinner$11.99
Fresh chicken, breaded and fried, fries, slaw, dinner roll Have them tossed in Buffalo or our Maple Bourbon BBQ sauce
More about Fisherman’s Catch

