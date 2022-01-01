Wells seafood restaurants you'll love
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Billy's Chowder House
216 Mile Road, Wells
Popular items
Bowl of Clam Chowder (16oz)
$11.99
a 16oz serving of Billy's Famous Clam Chowder loaded with chopped clams, potatoes and onions in a rich broth of cream, milk and butter. Comes with 2 packages of soup crackers, salt & pepper.
Caesar Salad
$10.49
fresh hearts of romaine lettuce tossed with croutons in our house made caesar dressing, finished with grated parmesan cheese.
Fried Clam Strip Roll
$16.79
clam strips hand breaded and fried golden brown, served on a grilled hot dog bun with fries and tartar sauce on the side
Litchfields Bar and Grill
2135 POST RD, WELLS, ME
Popular items
Wings
$14.00
Fresh jumbo wings, deep fried and tossed in your choice of sauce
Chicken Tender Plate
$14.00
Hand breaded and fried chicken tenders served with your choice of 2 sides and honey mustard dipping sauce.
Clam Chowder Cup
$6.00
Traditional, creamy New England style clam chowder with chopped clams and tender chunks of potatoes.
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD
Fisherman’s Catch
134 Harbor Rd, Wells
Popular items
Fish & Chips
$15.99
nice portion of fried haddock, fries, slaw, dinner roll, tartar sauce
Haddock Taco w/ Fries
$13.99
3 soft flour tortillas, fried haddock, slaw of red cabbage, corn and cilantro, sriracha-roasted pepper aioli
Chicken Tenders Dinner
$11.99
Fresh chicken, breaded and fried, fries, slaw, dinner roll Have them tossed in Buffalo or our Maple Bourbon BBQ sauce