Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried scallops in Wells

Go
Wells restaurants
Toast

Wells restaurants that serve fried scallops

Billy's Chowder House image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Billy's Chowder House

216 Mile Road, Wells

Avg 4.4 (1 review)
TakeoutDelivery
Large Fried Sea Scallop Dinner$34.29
Hand breaded fresh dry sea scallops fried golden brown in Canola/Corn Oil and served with two sides, lemon wedge and tartar sauce
Fried Sea Scallop Roll$22.29
plump and juicy sea scallops hand breaded and fried golden brown, served on a grilled hot dog bun with tartar sauce on the side.
Small Fried Sea Scallop Dinner$27.99
Hand breaded fresh dry sea scallops fried golden brown in Canola/Corn Oil and served with two sides, lemon wedge and tartar sauce
More about Billy's Chowder House
Fisherman’s Catch image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

Fisherman’s Catch

134 Harbor Rd, Wells

Avg 4.6 (1719 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Baked Sea Scallops with Rice or Fries and slaw$19.99
More about Fisherman’s Catch

Browse other tasty dishes in Wells

Cake

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Mussels

Clam Chowder

Lobsters

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Salad

French Fries

Map

More near Wells to explore

Dover

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Biddeford

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Ogunquit

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Kennebunk

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Kennebunkport

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Saco

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Somersworth

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Kittery Point

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (503 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1337 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (840 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (853 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (223 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (404 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston