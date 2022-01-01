Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fudge in Wells

Wells restaurants
Wells restaurants that serve fudge

Billy's Chowder House image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Billy's Chowder House

216 Mile Road, Wells

Avg 4.4 (1 review)
TakeoutDelivery
Fudge Cake$8.89
More about Billy's Chowder House
Item pic

 

Bread and Roses Bakery

614 Post Road, Wells

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fudge Brownie$4.50
Dark chocolate, fudge brownie. Chewy, rich flavor.
More about Bread and Roses Bakery

