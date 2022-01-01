Grilled chicken in Wells
Wells restaurants that serve grilled chicken
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Billy's Chowder House
216 Mile Road, Wells
|Grilled Chicken Breast Dinner
|$17.89
An 8oz. boneless all natural chicken breast prepared with our herb blend or your choice of plain, bbq, cajun, buffalo or teriyaki style
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$16.39
boneless all natural chicken breast grilled with your choice of seasoning, served on a bulkie roll with lettuce and tomato.
Litchfields Bar and Grill
2135 POST RD, WELLS, ME
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$15.00
Grilled and sliced chicken breast over our house salad. Served with your choice of dressing.
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Grilled chicken breast on a bulky roll with bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and horseradish mayo.