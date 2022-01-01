Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Wells

Wells restaurants
Wells restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Billy's Chowder House image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Billy's Chowder House

216 Mile Road, Wells

Avg 4.4 (1 review)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Breast Dinner$17.89
An 8oz. boneless all natural chicken breast prepared with our herb blend or your choice of plain, bbq, cajun, buffalo or teriyaki style
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$16.39
boneless all natural chicken breast grilled with your choice of seasoning, served on a bulkie roll with lettuce and tomato.
More about Billy's Chowder House
Litchfields Bar and Grill image

 

Litchfields Bar and Grill

2135 POST RD, WELLS, ME

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Salad$15.00
Grilled and sliced chicken breast over our house salad. Served with your choice of dressing.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Grilled chicken breast on a bulky roll with bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and horseradish mayo.
More about Litchfields Bar and Grill
Fisherman’s Catch image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

Fisherman’s Catch

134 Harbor Rd, Wells

Avg 4.6 (1719 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich with Fries$12.99
More about Fisherman’s Catch

