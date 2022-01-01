Lobster rolls in Wells
Billy's Chowder House
216 Mile Road, Wells
|Junior Lobster Roll
|$25.99
nothing beats our signature lobster roll...a hot dog bun grilled on both sides then loaded with a 3oz portion of fresh lobster meat mixed with mayonnaise.
|Large Lobster Roll
|$36.99
nothing beats our signature lobster roll...a hot dog bun grilled on both sides then loaded with a 6oz portion of fresh lobster meat mixed with mayonnaise.
Litchfields Bar and Grill
2135 POST RD, WELLS, ME
|Hot Buttered Lobster Roll
|$29.00
Chunks of fresh, Maine lobster sauteed in butter and served in a grilled hot dog roll.
|Lobster Roll
|$27.00
Chunks of fresh, Maine lobster lightly tossed in Mayo and served in a grilled hot dog bun.
Fisherman’s Catch
134 Harbor Rd, Wells
|Traditional Maine Lobster Roll
|$26.99
Grilled split top roll, stuffed with fresh Lobster meat, kettle chips, garlic dill pickle - add BACON if you’re into treating yourself!
|Truffle Lobster Roll
|$27.99
Truffle Lemon Chive aioli drizzle over fresh lobster meet stuffed in a butter griddled roll, kettle chips, pickle
|Truffle Lobster Roll with Fries
|$29.99