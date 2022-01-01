Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobster rolls in Wells

Wells restaurants
Wells restaurants that serve lobster rolls

Billy's Chowder House image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Billy's Chowder House

216 Mile Road, Wells

Avg 4.4 (1 review)
TakeoutDelivery
Junior Lobster Roll$25.99
nothing beats our signature lobster roll...a hot dog bun grilled on both sides then loaded with a 3oz portion of fresh lobster meat mixed with mayonnaise.
Large Lobster Roll$36.99
nothing beats our signature lobster roll...a hot dog bun grilled on both sides then loaded with a 6oz portion of fresh lobster meat mixed with mayonnaise.
More about Billy's Chowder House
Item pic

 

Litchfields Bar and Grill

2135 POST RD, WELLS, ME

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Buttered Lobster Roll$29.00
Chunks of fresh, Maine lobster sauteed in butter and served in a grilled hot dog roll.
Lobster Roll$27.00
Chunks of fresh, Maine lobster lightly tossed in Mayo and served in a grilled hot dog bun.
More about Litchfields Bar and Grill
Traditional Maine Lobster Roll image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

Fisherman’s Catch

134 Harbor Rd, Wells

Avg 4.6 (1719 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Traditional Maine Lobster Roll$26.99
Grilled split top roll, stuffed with fresh Lobster meat, kettle chips, garlic dill pickle - add BACON if you’re into treating yourself!
Truffle Lobster Roll$27.99
Truffle Lemon Chive aioli drizzle over fresh lobster meet stuffed in a butter griddled roll, kettle chips, pickle
Truffle Lobster Roll with Fries$29.99
More about Fisherman’s Catch

