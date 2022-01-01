Lobsters in Wells
Billy's Chowder House
216 Mile Road, Wells
|Baked Stuffed Lobster
|$37.99
a one and a quarter pound Maine lobster split and stuffed with Billy’s seafood stuffing then baked
to perfection. Served with your choice of 2 sides.
|Lobster Dinner
|$32.99
A fresh one and a quarter pound boiled Maine lobster served with drawn butter and lemon
|Twin Lobster Special
|$48.99
two, fresh one pound boiled Maine lobsters served with drawn butter and lemon wedge and your choice of 2 sides.
Litchfields Bar and Grill
2135 POST RD, WELLS, ME
|Lobster Rangoon
|$13.00
|Hot Buttered Lobster Roll
|$29.00
Chunks of fresh, Maine lobster sauteed in butter and served in a grilled hot dog roll.
|Lobster Roll
|$27.00
Chunks of fresh, Maine lobster lightly tossed in Mayo and served in a grilled hot dog bun.
Fisherman’s Catch
134 Harbor Rd, Wells
|Traditional Maine Lobster Roll
|$26.99
Grilled split top roll, stuffed with fresh Lobster meat, kettle chips, garlic dill pickle - add BACON if you’re into treating yourself!
|Truffle Lobster Roll
|$27.99
Truffle Lemon Chive aioli drizzle over fresh lobster meet stuffed in a butter griddled roll, kettle chips, pickle
|Truffle Lobster Roll with Fries
|$29.99