Lobsters in Wells

Wells restaurants
Wells restaurants that serve lobsters

Billy's Chowder House image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Billy's Chowder House

216 Mile Road, Wells

Avg 4.4 (1 review)
TakeoutDelivery
Baked Stuffed Lobster$37.99
a one and a quarter pound Maine lobster split and stuffed with Billy’s seafood stuffing then baked
to perfection. Served with your choice of 2 sides.
Lobster Dinner$32.99
A fresh one and a quarter pound boiled Maine lobster served with drawn butter and lemon
Twin Lobster Special$48.99
two, fresh one pound boiled Maine lobsters served with drawn butter and lemon wedge and your choice of 2 sides.
More about Billy's Chowder House
Item pic

 

Litchfields Bar and Grill

2135 POST RD, WELLS, ME

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Rangoon$13.00
Hot Buttered Lobster Roll$29.00
Chunks of fresh, Maine lobster sauteed in butter and served in a grilled hot dog roll.
Lobster Roll$27.00
Chunks of fresh, Maine lobster lightly tossed in Mayo and served in a grilled hot dog bun.
More about Litchfields Bar and Grill
Traditional Maine Lobster Roll image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

Fisherman’s Catch

134 Harbor Rd, Wells

Avg 4.6 (1719 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Traditional Maine Lobster Roll$26.99
Grilled split top roll, stuffed with fresh Lobster meat, kettle chips, garlic dill pickle - add BACON if you’re into treating yourself!
Truffle Lobster Roll$27.99
Truffle Lemon Chive aioli drizzle over fresh lobster meet stuffed in a butter griddled roll, kettle chips, pickle
Truffle Lobster Roll with Fries$29.99
More about Fisherman’s Catch

