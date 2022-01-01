Mac and cheese in Wells
Wells restaurants that serve mac and cheese
More about Billy's Chowder House
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Billy's Chowder House
216 Mile Road, Wells
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$9.49
|Baked Lobster Mac & Cheese
|$31.49
savory lobster meat baked in a creamy cheese sauce with cavatappi pasta and topped with buttery bread crumbs. Served with your choice of 1 side.
|Baked Chicken Mac & Cheese
|$23.19
Baked chicken breast in a creamy cheese sauce with cavatappi pasta and topped with buttery bread crumbs. Served with your choice of 1 side.