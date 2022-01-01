Mozzarella sticks in Wells

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Billy's Chowder House image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Billy's Chowder House

216 Mile Road, Wells

Avg 4.4 (1 review)
TakeoutDelivery
Small Mozzarella Sticks$11.99
5 mozzarella cheese sticks coated with an Italian breading and fried golden brown, served with our own marinara sauce.
Large Mozzarella Sticks$14.29
8 mozzarella cheese sticks coated with an Italian breading and fried golden brown, served with our own marinara sauce.
More about Billy's Chowder House
Mozzarella Sticks image

 

Litchfields Bar and Grill

2135 POST RD, WELLS, ME

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mozzarella Sticks$10.00
Battered and deep fried mozzarella served with homemade marinara
More about Litchfields Bar and Grill

