Reuben in Wells

Billy's Chowder House
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Billy's Chowder House
216 Mile Road, Wells
|Baked Haddock Reuben
|$16.79
|Reuben
|$15.79
|Haddock Reuben
|$16.79
Litchfields Bar and Grill
Litchfields Bar and Grill
2135 POST RD, WELLS, ME
|Haddock Reuben
|$15.00
A filet of fried haddock on grilled marble rye with swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island dressing.
|Reuben
|$14.00
Thick sliced red corned beef piled high and topped with sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing on grilled marble rye bread.