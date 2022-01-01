Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Wells

Wells restaurants
Wells restaurants that serve scallops

Billy's Chowder House image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Billy's Chowder House

216 Mile Road, Wells

Avg 4.4 (1 review)
TakeoutDelivery
Small Baked Sea Scallops$28.39
plump and juicy sustainable Maine sea scallops baked in butter and lemon. Served with your choice of 2 sides.
Large Fried Sea Scallop Dinner$34.29
Hand breaded fresh dry sea scallops fried golden brown in Canola/Corn Oil and served with two sides, lemon wedge and tartar sauce
Large Baked Sea Scallops$33.59
plump and juicy sustainable Maine sea scallops baked in butter and lemon. Served with your choice of 2 sides.
More about Billy's Chowder House
Litchfields Bar and Grill image

 

Litchfields Bar and Grill

2135 POST RD, WELLS, ME

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pint Of Scallops$21.00
Fried sea scallops served with tartar sauce. Sides not included.
More about Litchfields Bar and Grill
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

Fisherman’s Catch

134 Harbor Rd, Wells

Avg 4.6 (1719 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Side of Scallops$23.99
these are a few of our favorite things, a little tartar - delicious!
Sea Scallop Roll$17.99
juicy fried sea scallops laid in a butter grilled split top roll, kettle chips, garlic dill pickle, tartar
Scallop & Bacon Roll$19.99
sweet sea scallops AND crispy salty bacon!?....of course!
More about Fisherman's Catch

