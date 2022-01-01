Scallops in Wells
Wells restaurants that serve scallops
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Billy's Chowder House
216 Mile Road, Wells
|Small Baked Sea Scallops
|$28.39
plump and juicy sustainable Maine sea scallops baked in butter and lemon. Served with your choice of 2 sides.
|Large Fried Sea Scallop Dinner
|$34.29
Hand breaded fresh dry sea scallops fried golden brown in Canola/Corn Oil and served with two sides, lemon wedge and tartar sauce
|Large Baked Sea Scallops
|$33.59
plump and juicy sustainable Maine sea scallops baked in butter and lemon. Served with your choice of 2 sides.
Litchfields Bar and Grill
2135 POST RD, WELLS, ME
|Pint Of Scallops
|$21.00
Fried sea scallops served with tartar sauce. Sides not included.
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD
Fisherman’s Catch
134 Harbor Rd, Wells
|Side of Scallops
|$23.99
these are a few of our favorite things, a little tartar - delicious!
|Sea Scallop Roll
|$17.99
juicy fried sea scallops laid in a butter grilled split top roll, kettle chips, garlic dill pickle, tartar
|Scallop & Bacon Roll
|$19.99
sweet sea scallops AND crispy salty bacon!?....of course!