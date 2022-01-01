Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp scampi in Wells

Go
Wells restaurants
Toast

Wells restaurants that serve shrimp scampi

Billy's Chowder House image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Billy's Chowder House

216 Mile Road, Wells

Avg 4.4 (1 review)
TakeoutDelivery
Sautéed Shrimp Scampi$28.39
8 large shrimp sautéed with fresh garlic in extra virgin olive oil , white wine and lemon served over cavatappi pasta
More about Billy's Chowder House
Varano's Italian Restaurant image

 

Varano's Italian Restaurant

60 Mile Road, Wells

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Scampi$29.50
JUMBO SHRIMP SAUTEED IN OLIVE OIL, GARLIC, & WHITE WINE SERVED OVER LINGUINE WITH TOMATOES & BABY SPINACH
More about Varano's Italian Restaurant
Litchfields Bar and Grill image

 

Litchfields Bar and Grill

2135 POST RD, WELLS, ME

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Scampi$25.00
Succulent shrimp sauteed with garlic, butter, and served over a bed of linguine with grilled garlic bread.
More about Litchfields Bar and Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Wells

Pies

Mozzarella Sticks

Stuffed Mushrooms

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Cake

Chicken Salad

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Shrimp Rolls

Map

More near Wells to explore

Dover

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Biddeford

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Ogunquit

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Kennebunk

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Kennebunkport

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Saco

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Somersworth

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Kittery Point

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1325 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (835 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston