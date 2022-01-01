Go
Welly's Hudson

Est. April, 2020.

23 Main Street

Popular Items

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$12.00
Crispy chicken, ranch dressing, bacon, mozzarella and provolone cheese on a toasted wrap. Served with one side.
Spicy Cashew Chicken$18.00
Sauteed chicken tenderloins, shallots, green beans, cashews, and shredded carrots served over white rice in a sweet spicy sesame dressing.
Chicken Bites$11.00
Bite size chicken tenderloins lightly fried and tossed in a house honey hot sauce. Served with a side of sesame dipping sauce.
Chicken Broccoli$17.00
Sautéed chicken tenderloins and broccoli in your choice of sauce and pasta.
Chicken Parmigiana$16.00
Breaded chicken, topped with house made marinara sauce and fresh mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of pasta.
Fish Tacos$12.00
Fried or broiled haddock, spicy mayo, lettuce, avocado, pico de gallo, tomatoes, and Jack cheese. Served in three warm soft tacos.
Chicken Carbonara$17.50
Sautéed chicken tenderloins with creamy alfredo sauce, peas and bacon. Served with your choice of pasta.
Marie's Cobb Salad$11.00
Spring mix, avocado, crumbled blue cheese, sliced hard boiled eggs, Applewood smoked bacon, chopped tomatoes and cucumber.
Your choice of dressing.
Large Cheese$12.00
Wings$12.00
Bone in or boneless with your choice of wing sauce and dipping sauce.
Location

23 Main Street

Hudson MA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
