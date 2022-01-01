Go
Toast

Wence House California Cuisine

California Cuisine offers high quality gourmet food in all Contra Costa County with a relaxed atmosphere that the whole family will enjoy!

SALADS • SANDWICHES

6670 Lone Tree Way Ste 1&2 • $$

Avg 4.6 (1848 reviews)

Popular Items

Brussel sprouts$12.00
Fish & Chips$22.00
Chicken Piccata$22.00
Street Tacos$12.00
Chicken Strips/Kids$8.00
Pork Chop$27.00
Chicken Apple$16.00
Fried Ravioli$12.00
The Wence Cheeseburger$14.00
Club Sandwich$15.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

6670 Lone Tree Way Ste 1&2

Brentwood CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hop Asylum

No reviews yet

Best beer and vibes in East Contra Costa county

Melo's Pizza and Pasta

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0319

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston