Wenham restaurants you'll love

Wenham restaurants
  • Wenham

Wenham's top cuisines

Coffee & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Bagels
Bagels
Must-try Wenham restaurants

The Bagel Shop image

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

The Bagel Shop - Wenham

158 Main St, Wenham

Avg 4.6 (195 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Small ICED Coffee$3.11
16 oz Iced Coffee
The Regular (Egg & Cheese)$5.14
Egg and Cheese with a choice of bagel and cheese. Additional adds on for an extra charge
The Hangover$7.94
Egg, Bacon, Sausage, Onions, Peppers, Choice of Cheese
More about The Bagel Shop - Wenham
Grassy Roots image

SMOOTHIES

Grassy Roots

152 Main St., Wenham

Avg 3.8 (124 reviews)
Takeout
More about Grassy Roots
Restaurant banner

 

ICE, LLC Food Truck - 12 Longfellow Rd

12 Longfellow Rd, Wenham

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about ICE, LLC Food Truck - 12 Longfellow Rd
