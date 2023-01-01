Wenham restaurants you'll love
More about The Bagel Shop - Wenham
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
The Bagel Shop - Wenham
158 Main St, Wenham
|Popular items
|Small ICED Coffee
|$3.11
16 oz Iced Coffee
|The Regular (Egg & Cheese)
|$5.14
Egg and Cheese with a choice of bagel and cheese. Additional adds on for an extra charge
|The Hangover
|$7.94
Egg, Bacon, Sausage, Onions, Peppers, Choice of Cheese
More about ICE, LLC Food Truck - 12 Longfellow Rd
ICE, LLC Food Truck - 12 Longfellow Rd
12 Longfellow Rd, Wenham