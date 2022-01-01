Wentzville restaurants you'll love

Wentzville restaurants
Toast
  • Wentzville

Wentzville's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
BBQ
Barbeque
Must-try Wentzville restaurants

Sugarfire Smokehouse image

 

Sugarfire Smokehouse

1101 Lodora Drive, WENTZVILLE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pulled Pork Sandwich 6oz$10.99
(Includes 1 Side)
Combo Plate$16.99
(2 sides + fountain soda) Any 2 smoked meats
Brisket 1 LB$17.99
(Meat Only)
More about Sugarfire Smokehouse
Stefanina's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Stefanina's Pizzeria

762 W. PEARCE BLVD, Wentzville

Avg 4.5 (205 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Stef's Special (L)$19.99
Italian sausage, ground beef, onion, pepperoni, mushroom, green pepper, black olives and bacon.
L BYO PIZZA$15.99
Select your favorite pizza topping! All pizzas are made with our blended provel cheese. Each Additional Ingredient – $2.49.
Chicken Wings$11.49
Your choice of hot, spicy mustard, garlic parmesan, mild or spicy BBQ (not available as 1/2 & 1/2).
More about Stefanina's Pizzeria
West Allen Grill image

GRILL

West Allen Grill

9 West Allen St., Wentzville

Avg 4.6 (983 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wings$12.99
Cheeseburger$10.99
Garden Salad
More about West Allen Grill
Brett Hull's Junction House image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Brett Hull's Junction House

N/A, Wentzville

Avg 3.9 (300 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Strong-Strong Tacos$13.00
(2) Blackened mahi-mahi between two flour tortillas attached to one another with melted cheese and topped with home-made creamy coleslaw, diced tomatoes, feta cheese crumbles, fresh sliced jalapenos, and our chipotle mayo that is made in-house with our signature sweet & spicy Junction House sauce.
Glazed Brussels Sprouts Side$6.00
Glazed Brussels Sprouts
Hawaiian$13.00
Grilled & glazed pineapple rings, roasted red peppers, Nueske’s applewood smoked bacon, provel cheese, bacon jam, and our signature sweet & spicy Junction House sauce.
More about Brett Hull's Junction House

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Wentzville

Mac And Cheese

