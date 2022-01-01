Wentzville restaurants you'll love
Wentzville's top cuisines
Must-try Wentzville restaurants
More about Sugarfire Smokehouse
Sugarfire Smokehouse
1101 Lodora Drive, WENTZVILLE
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork Sandwich 6oz
|$10.99
(Includes 1 Side)
|Combo Plate
|$16.99
(2 sides + fountain soda) Any 2 smoked meats
|Brisket 1 LB
|$17.99
(Meat Only)
More about Stefanina's Pizzeria
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Stefanina's Pizzeria
762 W. PEARCE BLVD, Wentzville
|Popular items
|Stef's Special (L)
|$19.99
Italian sausage, ground beef, onion, pepperoni, mushroom, green pepper, black olives and bacon.
|L BYO PIZZA
|$15.99
Select your favorite pizza topping! All pizzas are made with our blended provel cheese. Each Additional Ingredient – $2.49.
|Chicken Wings
|$11.49
Your choice of hot, spicy mustard, garlic parmesan, mild or spicy BBQ (not available as 1/2 & 1/2).
More about West Allen Grill
GRILL
West Allen Grill
9 West Allen St., Wentzville
|Popular items
|Wings
|$12.99
|Cheeseburger
|$10.99
|Garden Salad
More about Brett Hull's Junction House
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Brett Hull's Junction House
N/A, Wentzville
|Popular items
|Strong-Strong Tacos
|$13.00
(2) Blackened mahi-mahi between two flour tortillas attached to one another with melted cheese and topped with home-made creamy coleslaw, diced tomatoes, feta cheese crumbles, fresh sliced jalapenos, and our chipotle mayo that is made in-house with our signature sweet & spicy Junction House sauce.
|Glazed Brussels Sprouts Side
|$6.00
Glazed Brussels Sprouts
|Hawaiian
|$13.00
Grilled & glazed pineapple rings, roasted red peppers, Nueske’s applewood smoked bacon, provel cheese, bacon jam, and our signature sweet & spicy Junction House sauce.