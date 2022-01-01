Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate mousse in Wentzville

Go
Wentzville restaurants
Toast

Wentzville restaurants that serve chocolate mousse

Sugarfire Smokehouse image

 

Sugarfire Smokehouse

1101 Lodora Drive, WENTZVILLE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Mousse
More about Sugarfire Smokehouse
Brett Hull's Junction House image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Brett Hull's Junction House

1311 Lodora Drive, Wentzville

Avg 3.9 (300 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Mousse Bomb$9.00
Rich chocolate dessert made up of chocolate mousse that sits atop creme anglaise and topped with fresh fruit & whipped cream.
More about Brett Hull's Junction House

Browse other tasty dishes in Wentzville

Cheesecake

Chef Salad

Garlic Cheese Bread

Cake

Tacos

Ravioli

Cheeseburgers

Prime Ribs

Map

More near Wentzville to explore

Saint Louis

Avg 4.5 (281 restaurants)

Saint Charles

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Chesterfield

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Florissant

No reviews yet

O Fallon

No reviews yet

Saint Peters

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Ballwin

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Alton

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Eureka

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Jefferson City

No reviews yet

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Quincy

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Carbondale

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (841 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (125 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (185 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (256 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston