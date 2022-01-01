Mostaccioli in Wentzville
Wentzville restaurants that serve mostaccioli
More about Stefanina's Pizzeria
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Stefanina's Pizzeria
762 W. PEARCE BLVD, Wentzville
|Sr - Baked Mostaccioli
|$7.99
Baked with meat sauce and two cheeses.
|K - Mostaccioli
|$4.99
|Lunch Mostaccioli
|$6.99
Add meatball or sausage $2.00
More about Brett Hull's Junction House
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Brett Hull's Junction House
1311 Lodora Drive, Wentzville
|Baked Mostaccioli
|$15.00
Homemade meat sauce with ground beef, sweet Italian sausage, sliced mushrooms, and garlic in our marinara sauce. Finished with a provel & mozzarella cheese blend melted over the top. Recommended with penne noodles.