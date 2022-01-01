Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Philly cheesesteaks in
Wentzville
/
Wentzville
/
Philly Cheesesteaks
Wentzville restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Stefanina's Pizzeria
762 W. PEARCE BLVD, Wentzville
Avg 4.5
(205 reviews)
Philly Cheesesteak
$12.99
Sirloin sautéed with mushroom, green pepper and onion, topped with provel.
More about Stefanina's Pizzeria
GRILL
West Allen Grill
9 West Allen St., Wentzville
Avg 4.6
(983 reviews)
Philly Cheesesteak
$10.99
More about West Allen Grill
