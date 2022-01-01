Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philly cheesesteaks in Wentzville

Wentzville restaurants
Wentzville restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Stefanina's Pizzeria

762 W. PEARCE BLVD, Wentzville

Avg 4.5 (205 reviews)
Takeout
Philly Cheesesteak$12.99
Sirloin sautéed with mushroom, green pepper and onion, topped with provel.
More about Stefanina's Pizzeria
West Allen Grill image

GRILL

West Allen Grill

9 West Allen St., Wentzville

Avg 4.6 (983 reviews)
Takeout
Philly Cheesesteak$10.99
More about West Allen Grill

