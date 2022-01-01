Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Salmon in
Wentzville
/
Wentzville
/
Salmon
Wentzville restaurants that serve salmon
Sugarfire Smokehouse
1101 Lodora Drive, WENTZVILLE
No reviews yet
Salmon
$9.99
Smoked Salmon Sandwich 5oz
$13.99
Smoked Salmon Plate
$16.99
(2 sides + fountain soda)
More about Sugarfire Smokehouse
GRILL
West Allen Grill
9 West Allen St., Wentzville
Avg 4.6
(983 reviews)
Salmon
$18.99
More about West Allen Grill
