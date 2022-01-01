Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Wentzville

Wentzville restaurants
Wentzville restaurants that serve tacos

Sugarfire Smokehouse image

 

Sugarfire Smokehouse

1101 Lodora Drive, WENTZVILLE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Tuesday Party Pack$49.00
More about Sugarfire Smokehouse
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Stefanina's Pizzeria

762 W. PEARCE BLVD, Wentzville

Avg 4.5 (205 reviews)
Takeout
Taco (L)$22.99
Seasoned beef, cheddar, onion, tomato and provel. Topped with lettuce, tortilla chips, olives, and more cheddar. Served with side of salsa — sour cream is extra.
9" Senior Taco$9.99
Seasoned beef, cheddar, onion, tomato and provel. Topped with lettuce, tortilla chips, olives, and more cheddar.
9" Taco$9.99
Seasoned beef, cheddar, onion, tomato and provel. Topped with lettuce, tortilla chips, olives, and more cheddar. Served with side of salsa — sour cream is extra.
More about Stefanina's Pizzeria
West Allen Grill image

GRILL

West Allen Grill

9 West Allen St., Wentzville

Avg 4.6 (983 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad$12.99
More about West Allen Grill
Brett Hull's Junction House image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Brett Hull's Junction House

1311 Lodora Drive, Wentzville

Avg 3.9 (300 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chorizo Tacos$10.00
(2) Chorizo topped with poblano chili corn salsa and a sriracha aioli.
Golden Mahi Tacos$13.00
(2) Blackened mahi-mahi topped with grilled and glazed pineapple, home-made creamy coleslaw, and our jalapeno-ranch sauce.
Strong-Strong Tacos$13.00
(2) Blackened mahi-mahi between two flour tortillas attached to one another with melted cheese and topped with home-made creamy coleslaw, diced tomatoes, feta cheese crumbles, fresh sliced jalapenos, and our chipotle mayo that is made in-house with our signature sweet & spicy Junction House sauce.
More about Brett Hull's Junction House

