Tacos in Wentzville

Sugarfire Smokehouse
1101 Lodora Drive, WENTZVILLE
|Taco Tuesday Party Pack
|$49.00
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Stefanina's Pizzeria
762 W. PEARCE BLVD, Wentzville
|Taco (L)
|$22.99
Seasoned beef, cheddar, onion, tomato and provel. Topped with lettuce, tortilla chips, olives, and more cheddar. Served with side of salsa — sour cream is extra.
|9" Senior Taco
|$9.99
Seasoned beef, cheddar, onion, tomato and provel. Topped with lettuce, tortilla chips, olives, and more cheddar.
|9" Taco
|$9.99
Seasoned beef, cheddar, onion, tomato and provel. Topped with lettuce, tortilla chips, olives, and more cheddar. Served with side of salsa — sour cream is extra.
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Brett Hull's Junction House
1311 Lodora Drive, Wentzville
|Chorizo Tacos
|$10.00
(2) Chorizo topped with poblano chili corn salsa and a sriracha aioli.
|Golden Mahi Tacos
|$13.00
(2) Blackened mahi-mahi topped with grilled and glazed pineapple, home-made creamy coleslaw, and our jalapeno-ranch sauce.
|Strong-Strong Tacos
|$13.00
(2) Blackened mahi-mahi between two flour tortillas attached to one another with melted cheese and topped with home-made creamy coleslaw, diced tomatoes, feta cheese crumbles, fresh sliced jalapenos, and our chipotle mayo that is made in-house with our signature sweet & spicy Junction House sauce.