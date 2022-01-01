Wero
Wero serves modernized Korean fare with traditional flavors alongside innovated craft cocktails with Asian influences
5210 Ballard Ave NW
Seattle WA
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 1:59 am
