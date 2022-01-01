Go
Wero serves modernized Korean fare with traditional flavors alongside innovated craft cocktails with Asian influences

5210 Ballard Ave NW

Location

Seattle WA

Sunday4:00 pm - 1:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 1:59 am
