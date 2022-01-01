Weslaco restaurants you'll love
More about Arturo's Bar and Grill
Arturo's Bar and Grill
2303 West Express Way 83, Weslaco
|Popular items
|Arturos Parrillada 2 Mix
|$29.00
fajitas served with panchos, flautas, quesadillas, lonches Progreso, Mexican rice, guacamole and choice of refried or charro beans.
|Tacos de la Calle
|$14.00
Soft corn or flour tortillas filled with tender charbroiled fajitas, tomatoes, cilantro, avocado and fresh queso fresco. Served with charro beans and Mexican rice.
|Cheese Enchiladas
|$7.00
Corn tortillas filled with American cheese topped with our homemade enchilada sauce and American cheese.
More about Teddy's Barbecue
BBQ
Teddy's Barbecue
2807 N. Texas Blvd, Weslaco
|Popular items
|Brisket-1 LB
|$30.00
1855 Black Angus Prime Beef Brisket. Smoked low and slow with Central Texas Post Oak.
|Mexican Rice
Another one of Mom's specialties. Our Mexican Rice is cooked from scratch every day and is packed with flavor. We only make a limited amount each day, so get in on it early.
|Whole Turkey Pack
|$150.00
Package includes 1 Whole Turkey, 2 Quarts of Mashed Potatoes, 2 Quarts of Stuffing, and 2 Quarts of your Choice: Creamed Corn or Bernie Mac. No substitutions allowed.
More about Kumori Sushi
Kumori Sushi
2017 W Expy 83, Weslaco
|Popular items
|Jalapeno Firecracker
|$3.49
Fresh jalapeño stuffed with crab, cream cheese, tempura fried and drizzled with spicy mayo and sweet soy sauce.
|Chester Roll
|$12.49
Breaded shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, topped with hot cheetos, cilantro, avocado and spicy mayo.
|Gyoza
|$5.99
Pork dumplings served with ponzu sauce.
More about Reyna's Texas Style Smokehouse #1
Reyna's Texas Style Smokehouse #1
812 W Interstate 2, Weslaco
|Popular items
|1 Meat Plate
|$11.49
NEW ITEM
|Small Cole Slaw
|$2.49
|Chopped Sandwich
|$6.29
More about Casa De Marisco
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Casa De Marisco
502 W PIKE, WESLACO
|Popular items
|CALDO DE RES
|$13.49
Beef soup. Vegetables include cabbage, carrots, potatoes, corn and squash. Includes rice on the side.
|BOTANA x 2
|$39.99
Bed of chips with beans and cheese, topped with fajitas and quesadillas. All the vegetables come on the side. Includes rice and beans.
|BOTANA x 4
|$58.99
Bed of chips with beans and cheese, topped with fajitas and quesadillas. All the vegetables come on the side. Includes rice and beans.
More about Uncle Chop's Food Court
Uncle Chop's Food Court
200 S Border, Weslaco
|Popular items
|Salmon Burger
|$13.00
6 oz Fresh ground salmon with spring salad mix on a sweet sourdough bun. Served with sweet potato fries.
|Brussels Sprouts
|$7.00
Flash fried, tossed with citrus ponzu and crispy shallots.
|Boss Hog
|$16.00
7 oz Burger topped with Bacon, Pork Belly, Pulled Pork, and Gouda on a sweet sourdough bun.
More about Tony's Bar & Grill
Tony's Bar & Grill
1901 Club de Amistad, Weslaco
More about Build A Burger 2
Build A Burger 2
801 E EXPRESSWAY 83, Weslaco