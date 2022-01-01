Weslaco restaurants you'll love

Weslaco restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Weslaco

Weslaco's top cuisines

Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Ramen
Ramen
Must-try Weslaco restaurants

Arturo's Bar and Grill image

 

Arturo's Bar and Grill

2303 West Express Way 83, Weslaco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Arturos Parrillada 2 Mix$29.00
fajitas served with panchos, flautas, quesadillas, lonches Progreso, Mexican rice, guacamole and choice of refried or charro beans.
Tacos de la Calle$14.00
Soft corn or flour tortillas filled with tender charbroiled fajitas, tomatoes, cilantro, avocado and fresh queso fresco. Served with charro beans and Mexican rice.
Cheese Enchiladas$7.00
Corn tortillas filled with American cheese topped with our homemade enchilada sauce and American cheese.
Teddy's Barbecue image

BBQ

Teddy's Barbecue

2807 N. Texas Blvd, Weslaco

Avg 4.8 (270 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Brisket-1 LB$30.00
1855 Black Angus Prime Beef Brisket. Smoked low and slow with Central Texas Post Oak.
Mexican Rice
Another one of Mom's specialties. Our Mexican Rice is cooked from scratch every day and is packed with flavor. We only make a limited amount each day, so get in on it early.
Whole Turkey Pack$150.00
Package includes 1 Whole Turkey, 2 Quarts of Mashed Potatoes, 2 Quarts of Stuffing, and 2 Quarts of your Choice: Creamed Corn or Bernie Mac. No substitutions allowed.
Kumori Sushi image

 

Kumori Sushi

2017 W Expy 83, Weslaco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Jalapeno Firecracker$3.49
Fresh jalapeño stuffed with crab, cream cheese, tempura fried and drizzled with spicy mayo and sweet soy sauce.
Chester Roll$12.49
Breaded shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, topped with hot cheetos, cilantro, avocado and spicy mayo.
Gyoza$5.99
Pork dumplings served with ponzu sauce.
Reyna's Texas Style Smokehouse #1 image

 

Reyna's Texas Style Smokehouse #1

812 W Interstate 2, Weslaco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
1 Meat Plate$11.49
NEW ITEM
Small Cole Slaw$2.49
Chopped Sandwich$6.29
Casa De Marisco image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Casa De Marisco

502 W PIKE, WESLACO

Avg 4.8 (956 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CALDO DE RES$13.49
Beef soup. Vegetables include cabbage, carrots, potatoes, corn and squash. Includes rice on the side.
BOTANA x 2$39.99
Bed of chips with beans and cheese, topped with fajitas and quesadillas. All the vegetables come on the side. Includes rice and beans.
BOTANA x 4$58.99
Bed of chips with beans and cheese, topped with fajitas and quesadillas. All the vegetables come on the side. Includes rice and beans.
Uncle Chop's Food Court image

 

Uncle Chop's Food Court

200 S Border, Weslaco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Salmon Burger$13.00
6 oz Fresh ground salmon with spring salad mix on a sweet sourdough bun. Served with sweet potato fries.
Brussels Sprouts$7.00
Flash fried, tossed with citrus ponzu and crispy shallots.
Boss Hog$16.00
7 oz Burger topped with Bacon, Pork Belly, Pulled Pork, and Gouda on a sweet sourdough bun.
Banner pic

 

Tony's Bar & Grill

1901 Club de Amistad, Weslaco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Build A Burger 2

801 E EXPRESSWAY 83, Weslaco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
