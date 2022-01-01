Weslaco BBQ restaurants you'll love
Must-try BBQ restaurants in Weslaco
More about Teddy's Barbecue
BBQ
Teddy's Barbecue
2807 N. Texas Blvd, Weslaco
|Popular items
|Beef Fat Tortillas
|$1.00
House made flour tortillas made with rendered smoked beef tallow and lots of LOVE. 2 per pack.
|Whole Brisket (5-6 Lbs)
|$160.00
Whole Prime Brisket, Sliced and Ready to Serve. Includes Pickles, Onions, Barbecue Sauce, and Bread. Feeds 12-15.
|Large Family Pack
|$189.00
Large Family Pack (Feeds 8-12): 6 LBS of Meat, 5 Quarts of any sides of your choice. Double up on Meats and Sides for an extra charge. *extra charge indicated on modifier.
More about Reyna's Texas Style Smokehouse #1
Reyna's Texas Style Smokehouse #1
812 W Interstate 2, Weslaco
|Popular items
|1 Meat Plate
|$11.49
NEW ITEM
|Small Cole Slaw
|$2.49
|Chopped Sandwich
|$6.29
More about Uncle Chop's Food Court
Uncle Chop's Food Court
200 S Border, Weslaco
|Popular items
|Salmon Burger
|$13.00
6 oz Fresh ground salmon with spring salad mix on a sweet sourdough bun. Served with sweet potato fries.
|Keto Bowl: Choice of Seafood
|$14.00
Choice of Salmon Burger, Salmon fillet, or Shrimp over crispy, flash fried Brussels sprouts, spring mix tossed with lemon juice, olive oil, salt, pepper and tomatoes drizzled with our savory aioli.
|Mac and Cheese Balls
|$9.00
Creamy 5 cheese Mac breaded in seasoned panko and fried. Served with sriracha aioli. 6 per order