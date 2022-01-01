Weslaco BBQ restaurants you'll love

Must-try BBQ restaurants in Weslaco

Teddy's Barbecue image

BBQ

Teddy's Barbecue

2807 N. Texas Blvd, Weslaco

Avg 4.8 (270 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Beef Fat Tortillas$1.00
House made flour tortillas made with rendered smoked beef tallow and lots of LOVE. 2 per pack.
Whole Brisket (5-6 Lbs)$160.00
Whole Prime Brisket, Sliced and Ready to Serve. Includes Pickles, Onions, Barbecue Sauce, and Bread. Feeds 12-15.
Large Family Pack$189.00
Large Family Pack (Feeds 8-12): 6 LBS of Meat, 5 Quarts of any sides of your choice. Double up on Meats and Sides for an extra charge. *extra charge indicated on modifier.
More about Teddy's Barbecue
Reyna's Texas Style Smokehouse #1 image

 

Reyna's Texas Style Smokehouse #1

812 W Interstate 2, Weslaco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
1 Meat Plate$11.49
NEW ITEM
Small Cole Slaw$2.49
Chopped Sandwich$6.29
More about Reyna's Texas Style Smokehouse #1
Uncle Chop's Food Court image

 

Uncle Chop's Food Court

200 S Border, Weslaco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Salmon Burger$13.00
6 oz Fresh ground salmon with spring salad mix on a sweet sourdough bun. Served with sweet potato fries.
Keto Bowl: Choice of Seafood$14.00
Choice of Salmon Burger, Salmon fillet, or Shrimp over crispy, flash fried Brussels sprouts, spring mix tossed with lemon juice, olive oil, salt, pepper and tomatoes drizzled with our savory aioli.
Mac and Cheese Balls$9.00
Creamy 5 cheese Mac breaded in seasoned panko and fried. Served with sriracha aioli. 6 per order
More about Uncle Chop's Food Court

