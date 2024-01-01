Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Calamari in
Weslaco
/
Weslaco
/
Calamari
Weslaco restaurants that serve calamari
Stefano's Pizza Express - Weslaco
636 East Interstate Highway 2, Weslaco
No reviews yet
Calamari
$13.99
Served with marinara sauce
More about Stefano's Pizza Express - Weslaco
Kumori Sushi - Weslaco
2017 W Expy 83, Weslaco
No reviews yet
Spicy Calamari Sauce
More about Kumori Sushi - Weslaco
Browse other tasty dishes in Weslaco
Fish Tacos
Shrimp Tacos
Brisket
Mac And Cheese
Enchiladas
Tostadas
Ceviche
Bacon Cheeseburgers
More near Weslaco to explore
Mcallen
Avg 4.5
(113 restaurants)
Corpus Christi
Avg 4.4
(99 restaurants)
Brownsville
Avg 4.4
(46 restaurants)
Edinburg
No reviews yet
South Padre Island
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Pharr
No reviews yet
Harlingen
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Alamo
No reviews yet
Portland
Avg 5
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Mcallen
Avg 4.5
(113 restaurants)
Brownsville
Avg 4.4
(46 restaurants)
Corpus Christi
Avg 4.4
(99 restaurants)
Laredo
Avg 4.4
(70 restaurants)
Victoria
Avg 4.8
(15 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(623 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(135 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(200 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(412 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(321 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2517 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(365 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston