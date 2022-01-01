Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cheese fries in
Weslaco
/
Weslaco
/
Cheese Fries
Weslaco restaurants that serve cheese fries
Salazar's Burgers Y Mas
553 West Pike Boulevard, Weslaco
No reviews yet
CHILLI CHEESE FRIES
$4.50
Hand cut fries with our shredded melted cheese & our house made chili con carne
More about Salazar's Burgers Y Mas
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Casa De Marisco
502 W PIKE, WESLACO
Avg 4.8
(956 reviews)
CHILI CHEESE FRIES
$6.99
More about Casa De Marisco
