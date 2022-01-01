Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese fries in Weslaco

Weslaco restaurants
Weslaco restaurants that serve cheese fries

Salazar's Burgers Y Mas

553 West Pike Boulevard, Weslaco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHILLI CHEESE FRIES$4.50
Hand cut fries with our shredded melted cheese & our house made chili con carne
More about Salazar's Burgers Y Mas
Casa De Marisco image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Casa De Marisco

502 W PIKE, WESLACO

Avg 4.8 (956 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CHILI CHEESE FRIES$6.99
More about Casa De Marisco

