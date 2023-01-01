Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken sandwiches in
Weslaco
/
Weslaco
/
Chicken Sandwiches
Weslaco restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Salazar's Burgers Y Mas
553 West Pike Boulevard, Weslaco
No reviews yet
CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH
$8.79
Includes lettuce, tomato & mayo
More about Salazar's Burgers Y Mas
Reyna's Texas Style Smokehouse #1
812 W Interstate 2, Weslaco
No reviews yet
Chicken Sandwich
$6.99
More about Reyna's Texas Style Smokehouse #1
