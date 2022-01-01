Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Weslaco

Go
Weslaco restaurants
Toast

Weslaco restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Consumer pic

 

Salazar's Burgers Y Mas

553 West Pike Boulevard, Weslaco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHIPS AND SALSA$1.50
More about Salazar's Burgers Y Mas
Casa De Marisco image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Casa De Marisco

502 W PIKE, WESLACO

Avg 4.8 (956 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CHIPS & SALSA$2.79
More about Casa De Marisco

Browse other tasty dishes in Weslaco

Chicken Tenders

French Fries

Chili

Enchiladas

Salmon

Quesadillas

Pork Belly

Tacos

Map

More near Weslaco to explore

Mcallen

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Corpus Christi

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Brownsville

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

South Padre Island

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Alamo

No reviews yet

Pharr

No reviews yet

Edinburg

No reviews yet

Portland

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Harlingen

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Mcallen

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Brownsville

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Corpus Christi

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Laredo

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (315 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1560 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston