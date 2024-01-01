Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Weslaco restaurants you'll love

Weslaco restaurants
  • Weslaco

Must-try Weslaco restaurants

Arturo's Bar and Grill image

 

Arturo's Bar and Grill

2303 West Express Way 83, Weslaco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cilantro Chicken$12.00
Chicken Breast topped with our homemade Cilantro sauce
Arturo Parrillada 4 Mix$62.00
fajitas served with panchos, flautas, quesadillas, lonches Progreso, Mexican rice, guacamole and choice of refried or charro beans.
Arturos Parrillada 2 Beef$42.00
fajitas served with panchos, flautas, quesadillas, lonches Progreso, Mexican rice, guacamole and choice of refried or charro beans.
More about Arturo's Bar and Grill
Consumer pic

 

Salazar's Burgers Y Mas

553 West Pike Boulevard, Weslaco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
ENCHILADAS$9.75
3 Enchiladas ( your choice of Beef, Cheese or Chicken) Served With Spanish Rice & Refried Beans
CHICKEN ENCHILADAS$9.99
3 Chicken enchiladas served with spanish rice & refried beans
MEXICAN DINNER$9.99
1 Enchilada, 1 beef taco, 1 chalupa. Served with Spanish rice & refried beans
More about Salazar's Burgers Y Mas
Consumer pic

BBQ

Teddy's BBQ - Weslaco

2807 N. Texas Blvd, Weslaco

Avg 4.8 (270 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Creamed Corn
Loaded Mashed Potatoes
Brussel Sprouts
More about Teddy's BBQ - Weslaco
Main pic

 

Reyna's BBQ & Cocina - Weslaco, Tx

812 W Interstate 2, Weslaco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
1 Meat Plate$14.99
NEW ITEM
3 Meat Plate$18.99
NEW ITEM
Chicken Strips$4.99
Side and Drink
More about Reyna's BBQ & Cocina - Weslaco, Tx
Casa De Marisco image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Casa De Marisco - 502 W PIKE

502 W PIKE, WESLACO

Avg 4.8 (956 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
BOTANA x 2$43.49
Bed of chips with beans and cheese, topped with fajitas and quesadillas. All the vegetables come on the side. Includes rice and beans.
BOTANA x 6$91.59
Bed of chips with beans and cheese, topped with fajitas and quesadillas. All the vegetables come on the side. Includes rice and beans.
CALDO DE RES$14.59
Beef soup. Vegetables include cabbage, carrots, potatoes, corn and squash. Includes rice on the side.
More about Casa De Marisco - 502 W PIKE
Uncle Chop's Food Court image

 

Uncle Chops Food Court

200 S Border, Weslaco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
The Fun Guy$15.00
7 oz Burger topped with bacon, herb sauteed mushrooms, and swiss cheese on a sweet sourdough bun.
Brussels Sprouts$8.00
Flash fried, tossed with citrus ponzu and crispy shallots.
To The Point$11.00
7 oz Burger topped with cheddar cheese on a sweet sourdough bun.
More about Uncle Chops Food Court
Kumori Sushi image

 

Kumori Sushi - Weslaco

2017 W Expy 83, Weslaco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spicy Mayo Sauce
More about Kumori Sushi - Weslaco
El Dorado: Weslaco image

 

El Dorado Weslaco

318 W. Pike Blvd, Weslaco

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about El Dorado Weslaco
Banner pic

 

Tony's Bar & Grill - 1901 Club de Amistad

1901 Club de Amistad, Weslaco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Tony's Bar & Grill - 1901 Club de Amistad
Consumer pic

 

Stars Drive-in Restaurant Weslaco, Texas

617 W Highway 83, Weslaco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Stars Drive-in Restaurant Weslaco, Texas
Main pic

 

Muelle 37 - Weslaco

2219 Texas Boulevard North, Weslaco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
More about Muelle 37 - Weslaco
Main pic

 

Oak Texas Bar & Grill - 03 - Weslaco

303 S Texas Blvd, Weslaco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Oak Texas Bar & Grill - 03 - Weslaco
Consumer pic

 

Teddy's Truck Co. - Food Truck

2807 N. Texas Blvd, Weslaco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Teddy's Truck Co. - Food Truck
Consumer pic

 

Stefano's Pizza Express - Weslaco

636 East Interstate Highway 2, Weslaco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Stefano's Pizza Express - Weslaco
Restaurant banner

 

Build A Burger 2

801 E EXPRESSWAY 83, Weslaco

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Build A Burger 2
Restaurant banner

 

Rustic Ranch (NEW)

1015 South International Boulevard, Weslaco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Rustic Ranch (NEW)
Main pic

 

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0627 - Weslaco, TX

702 E IH-2, Weslaco

No reviews yet
More about Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0627 - Weslaco, TX
Main pic

 

Taco Palenque - TP Weslaco

1022 W Expressway 83, Weslaco

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Taco Palenque - TP Weslaco
Main pic

 

Señor Barbas - 509 South Texas Boulevard

509 South Texas Boulevard, Weslaco

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Señor Barbas - 509 South Texas Boulevard
Restaurant banner

 

JuiceUs Weslaco -

602 E Interstate Highway 2, Weslaco

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about JuiceUs Weslaco -

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Weslaco

Tacos

Chicken Tenders

Fajitas

Enchiladas

Chalupas

Salmon

Cheese Fries

Quesadillas

