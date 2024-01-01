Weslaco restaurants you'll love
Must-try Weslaco restaurants
Arturo's Bar and Grill
2303 West Express Way 83, Weslaco
|Cilantro Chicken
|$12.00
Chicken Breast topped with our homemade Cilantro sauce
|Arturo Parrillada 4 Mix
|$62.00
fajitas served with panchos, flautas, quesadillas, lonches Progreso, Mexican rice, guacamole and choice of refried or charro beans.
|Arturos Parrillada 2 Beef
|$42.00
fajitas served with panchos, flautas, quesadillas, lonches Progreso, Mexican rice, guacamole and choice of refried or charro beans.
Salazar's Burgers Y Mas
553 West Pike Boulevard, Weslaco
|ENCHILADAS
|$9.75
3 Enchiladas ( your choice of Beef, Cheese or Chicken) Served With Spanish Rice & Refried Beans
|CHICKEN ENCHILADAS
|$9.99
3 Chicken enchiladas served with spanish rice & refried beans
|MEXICAN DINNER
|$9.99
1 Enchilada, 1 beef taco, 1 chalupa. Served with Spanish rice & refried beans
BBQ
Teddy's BBQ - Weslaco
2807 N. Texas Blvd, Weslaco
|Creamed Corn
|Loaded Mashed Potatoes
|Brussel Sprouts
Reyna's BBQ & Cocina - Weslaco, Tx
812 W Interstate 2, Weslaco
|1 Meat Plate
|$14.99
NEW ITEM
|3 Meat Plate
|$18.99
NEW ITEM
|Chicken Strips
|$4.99
Side and Drink
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Casa De Marisco - 502 W PIKE
502 W PIKE, WESLACO
|BOTANA x 2
|$43.49
Bed of chips with beans and cheese, topped with fajitas and quesadillas. All the vegetables come on the side. Includes rice and beans.
|BOTANA x 6
|$91.59
Bed of chips with beans and cheese, topped with fajitas and quesadillas. All the vegetables come on the side. Includes rice and beans.
|CALDO DE RES
|$14.59
Beef soup. Vegetables include cabbage, carrots, potatoes, corn and squash. Includes rice on the side.
Uncle Chops Food Court
200 S Border, Weslaco
|The Fun Guy
|$15.00
7 oz Burger topped with bacon, herb sauteed mushrooms, and swiss cheese on a sweet sourdough bun.
|Brussels Sprouts
|$8.00
Flash fried, tossed with citrus ponzu and crispy shallots.
|To The Point
|$11.00
7 oz Burger topped with cheddar cheese on a sweet sourdough bun.
Kumori Sushi - Weslaco
2017 W Expy 83, Weslaco
|Spicy Mayo Sauce
El Dorado Weslaco
318 W. Pike Blvd, Weslaco
Tony's Bar & Grill - 1901 Club de Amistad
1901 Club de Amistad, Weslaco
Stars Drive-in Restaurant Weslaco, Texas
617 W Highway 83, Weslaco
Oak Texas Bar & Grill - 03 - Weslaco
303 S Texas Blvd, Weslaco
Stefano's Pizza Express - Weslaco
636 East Interstate Highway 2, Weslaco
Build A Burger 2
801 E EXPRESSWAY 83, Weslaco
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0627 - Weslaco, TX
702 E IH-2, Weslaco
Señor Barbas - 509 South Texas Boulevard
509 South Texas Boulevard, Weslaco
JuiceUs Weslaco -
602 E Interstate Highway 2, Weslaco