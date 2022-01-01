Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Weslaco

Weslaco restaurants
Weslaco restaurants that serve tacos

Arturo's Bar and Grill image

 

Arturo's Bar and Grill

2303 West Express Way 83, Weslaco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Extra Beef Fajita Taco$3.95
Cecilia's Fajita Tacos$14.00
Chicken or beef fajitas: corn or flour tacos, served with Mexican rice and your choice of charro or refried beans.
Crispy Tacos$10.00
Crispy ground beef tacos garnished with lettuce and tomato. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
More about Arturo's Bar and Grill
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Casa De Marisco

502 W PIKE, WESLACO

Avg 4.8 (956 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
FISH TACOS$11.99
3 Tilapia fish tacos w/ shredded cabbage. Served with green salsa, pico de gallo and rice.
FAJITA TACOS$15.59
3 Fajita Tacos. Served with rice, beans, fries and salad.
CHICKEN FAJITA TACOS$9.99
3 Chicken fajita tacos. Served with rice, beans, fries and salad.
More about Casa De Marisco

