Tacos in Weslaco
Weslaco restaurants that serve tacos
More about Arturo's Bar and Grill
Arturo's Bar and Grill
2303 West Express Way 83, Weslaco
|Extra Beef Fajita Taco
|$3.95
|Cecilia's Fajita Tacos
|$14.00
Chicken or beef fajitas: corn or flour tacos, served with Mexican rice and your choice of charro or refried beans.
|Crispy Tacos
|$10.00
Crispy ground beef tacos garnished with lettuce and tomato. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
More about Casa De Marisco
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Casa De Marisco
502 W PIKE, WESLACO
|FISH TACOS
|$11.99
3 Tilapia fish tacos w/ shredded cabbage. Served with green salsa, pico de gallo and rice.
|FAJITA TACOS
|$15.59
3 Fajita Tacos. Served with rice, beans, fries and salad.
|CHICKEN FAJITA TACOS
|$9.99
3 Chicken fajita tacos. Served with rice, beans, fries and salad.