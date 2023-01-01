Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Turkey clubs in
Weslaco
/
Weslaco
/
Turkey Clubs
Weslaco restaurants that serve turkey clubs
BBQ
Teddy's BBQ - Weslaco
2807 N. Texas Blvd, Weslaco
Avg 4.8
(270 reviews)
Turkey Sandwich
$10.00
1/3 LB Smoked Turkey Breast on a Martins Potato Roll
More about Teddy's BBQ - Weslaco
Reyna's Texas Style Smokehouse #1
812 W Interstate 2, Weslaco
No reviews yet
Turkey Sandwich
$7.39
More about Reyna's Texas Style Smokehouse #1
Browse other tasty dishes in Weslaco
Cheese Fries
Chicken Tenders
Salmon
Banana Pudding
Flautas
Cake
Brisket
Flan
More near Weslaco to explore
Mcallen
Avg 4.5
(82 restaurants)
Corpus Christi
Avg 4.4
(73 restaurants)
Brownsville
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Edinburg
No reviews yet
South Padre Island
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Pharr
No reviews yet
Alamo
No reviews yet
Harlingen
No reviews yet
Portland
Avg 5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Mcallen
Avg 4.5
(82 restaurants)
Brownsville
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Corpus Christi
Avg 4.4
(73 restaurants)
Laredo
Avg 4.4
(49 restaurants)
Victoria
Avg 4.8
(10 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(457 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(102 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(168 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(324 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(234 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2082 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(302 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston