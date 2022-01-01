Wesley Chapel restaurants you'll love
Wesley Chapel's top cuisines
Must-try Wesley Chapel restaurants
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
BurgerMonger
1656 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Wesley Chapel
|Popular items
|Hand Battered Onion Rings
|$3.99
Crispy on the Outside. Tender on the Inside. Hand-Battered Sweet Onion Rings
|*Craft Your Own Burger
|$7.99
Build it Your Way on Top of Our Over 1/3 Pound Proprietary Blend of Ground Chuck & Sirloin Patty with a Variety of Toppings and Sauces to Choose from.
|The Ultimate Bacon Cheddah
|$9.49
Topped with Two Slices of Aged Cheddar, Two Full Strips of Center Cut Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion, Dill Pickles, and Monger Sauce.
FRENCH FRIES
Falabella Family Bistro
6027 Wesley Grove Blvd suite 105, Wesley Chapel
|Popular items
|Burrata Rigatoni
|$17.95
House made Rigatoni, Bolognese Sauce, Topped with Burrata, Chives
|Chicken Piccata
|$17.95
|Sam's Meatballs
|$10.95
PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
New York New York Pizza
3757 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Wesley Chapel
|Popular items
|Fried Mozzarella
|$5.99
Battered Mozzarella Sticks Served With A Side Of Marinara
|Greek Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Onion, Green Pepper, Feta Cheese, Olives, Pepperoncini
|Buffalo Wings
Hot Garlic, BBQ, Teriyaki, Lemon Pepper, Hot, Mild & Forgetaboutit
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Beef 'O' Brady's
27315 Wesley Chapel Blvd, Wesley Chapel
|Popular items
|BBQ Cheesy Bacon Chicken
Chicken breast topped with 2 slices smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. Served on our toasted brioche bun. (1280 Cal)
|Traditional Wing Basket
|$13.99
8 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1400-1720 CAL)
|Grilled Chicken Dinner
|$11.59
2 seasoned chicken breasts grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and your choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce. Try it Nashville Hot style (770-980 Cal)
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Noble Crust
28330 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel
|Popular items
|OUR PEPPERONI PIZZA
|$16.50
Tomato sauce, mozzarella + fontina, pepperoni, cup n char pepperoni, parm, basil + olive oil
|MARGHERITA PIZZA
|$14.50
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, parm, basil, olive oil
|PARMESAN TRUFFLE FRIES
|$8.00
Parm + truffle aioli
Top Shelf Sports Lounge
3173 Cypress Ridge Blvd., Welsey Chapel
|Popular items
|Buffalo Mac & Cheese
|$13.95
Cavatappi pasta tossed in our cheese sauce mix of pepper jack, colby jack and parmesan cheeses, topped with bacon bits, bleu cheese crumbles, buffalo chicken tenders, green onions, and served with bread.
|Tender Bolts
|$9.95
Five golden fried chicken tenders served with choice of dipping sauce
|Tropical Salad
|$11.95
Spinach, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, almonds, and fresh strawberries topped with feta and our mango salsa. Served with our lemon honey vinaigrette and a balsamic glaze
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Chick'n Fun
27320 Wesley Chapel Blvd, Tampa
|Popular items
|15 pc. Large Shrimp
|$8.99
15 pc. Fried or Grilled Large Shrimp
|Gyro
|$7.99
Original, Chicken or Large Shrimp Gyro
|Philly
|$7.99
Steak, Chicken or Large Shrimp Philly Sandwich
HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
2000 Piazza Avenue, Wesley Chapel
|Popular items
|House Salad (No Protein)
Lettuce mix, fire roasted red peppers, mozzarella & pesto house dressing (370 CAL.)
|Chicken Club Wrap
Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, tomato, lettuce, mayo in a flour tortilla (1590 CAL.)
|2 Blackened Cod Tacos
Avocado salsa verde, tomatoes, cilantro lime slaw & fresh jalapeños (755 - 835 CAL.)
Hungry Greek Outlets
2653 BRUCE B DOWNS, WESLEY CHAPEL
|Popular items
|Hungry Pita
|$8.99
Chicken, Gyro, or Falafel, with Hummus, Olives, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Feta Cheese and Tzatziki Sauce.
|Gyro Pita
|$8.49
Tomato, Onion, Tzatzki Sauce.
|Chicken Souvlaki
|$13.49
Grilled Chicken Breast Skewers served over Rice Pilaf.
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
KIng of The Coop
27835 Wesley Chapel, Wesley Chapel
|Popular items
|THE DIRTY BIRD
|$11.54
Two jumbo tenders tossed in your choice of heat on a potato roll topped with pimento cheese and our King sauce.
|TENDER BASKET
|$10.99
3 jumbo tenders tossed in your choice of heat level, sauce, pickles, fries and potato bread.
|FOWL FRIES
|$12.50
CRISPY SEASONED FRIES, TWO TENDERS CHOPPED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF HEAT, RANCH, KING SAUCE, COOP'S PICKLES, BACON BITS,M CRISPY ONION AND JALAPENOS
Urban Sweets
5903 Goldview Parkway, Unit 103, Wesley Chapel
SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Treble Makers Dueling Piano Bar & Restaurant
6034 Wesley Grove Blvd, Wesley Chapel
