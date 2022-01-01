Wesley Chapel restaurants you'll love

Wesley Chapel restaurants
Toast
  • Wesley Chapel

Wesley Chapel's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Vegan
Chicken
Chicken
Greek
Southern
Must-try Wesley Chapel restaurants

BurgerMonger image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

BurgerMonger

1656 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Wesley Chapel

Avg 4.3 (2183 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hand Battered Onion Rings$3.99
Crispy on the Outside. Tender on the Inside. Hand-Battered Sweet Onion Rings
*Craft Your Own Burger$7.99
Build it Your Way on Top of Our Over 1/3 Pound Proprietary Blend of Ground Chuck & Sirloin Patty with a Variety of Toppings and Sauces to Choose from.
The Ultimate Bacon Cheddah$9.49
Topped with Two Slices of Aged Cheddar, Two Full Strips of Center Cut Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion, Dill Pickles, and Monger Sauce.
Falabella Family Bistro image

FRENCH FRIES

Falabella Family Bistro

6027 Wesley Grove Blvd suite 105, Wesley Chapel

Avg 4.5 (101 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Burrata Rigatoni$17.95
House made Rigatoni, Bolognese Sauce, Topped with Burrata, Chives
Chicken Piccata$17.95
Sam's Meatballs$10.95
New York New York Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

New York New York Pizza

3757 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Wesley Chapel

Avg 4.4 (1908 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Mozzarella$5.99
Battered Mozzarella Sticks Served With A Side Of Marinara
Greek Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Onion, Green Pepper, Feta Cheese, Olives, Pepperoncini
Buffalo Wings
Hot Garlic, BBQ, Teriyaki, Lemon Pepper, Hot, Mild & Forgetaboutit
Beef 'O' Brady's image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Beef 'O' Brady's

27315 Wesley Chapel Blvd, Wesley Chapel

Avg 4.2 (1585 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BBQ Cheesy Bacon Chicken
Chicken breast topped with 2 slices smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. Served on our toasted brioche bun. (1280 Cal)
Traditional Wing Basket$13.99
8 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1400-1720 CAL)
Grilled Chicken Dinner$11.59
2 seasoned chicken breasts grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and your choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce. Try it Nashville Hot style (770-980 Cal)
Noble Crust image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Noble Crust

28330 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel

Avg 4.8 (1510 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
OUR PEPPERONI PIZZA$16.50
Tomato sauce, mozzarella + fontina, pepperoni, cup n char pepperoni, parm, basil + olive oil
MARGHERITA PIZZA$14.50
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, parm, basil, olive oil
PARMESAN TRUFFLE FRIES$8.00
Parm + truffle aioli
Top Shelf Sports Lounge image

 

Top Shelf Sports Lounge

3173 Cypress Ridge Blvd., Welsey Chapel

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Mac & Cheese$13.95
Cavatappi pasta tossed in our cheese sauce mix of pepper jack, colby jack and parmesan cheeses, topped with bacon bits, bleu cheese crumbles, buffalo chicken tenders, green onions, and served with bread.
Tender Bolts$9.95
Five golden fried chicken tenders served with choice of dipping sauce
Tropical Salad$11.95
Spinach, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, almonds, and fresh strawberries topped with feta and our mango salsa. Served with our lemon honey vinaigrette and a balsamic glaze
Beef 'O' Brady's image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Beef 'O' Brady's

1660 Bruce B. Downs Blvd., Wesley Chapel

Avg 4.2 (1585 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
10 Wings$11.59
10 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (860-1260 CAL)
Chicken Fajitas$11.99
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)
Cheesy Bacon Chicken$13.79
2 chicken breasts grilled to perfection and topped with sautéed mushrooms, 2 slices smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese. Served with honey mustard dressing for dipping, seasoned rice and steamed broccoli. (960-1170 Cal)
Consumer pic

 

Chick'n Fun

27320 Wesley Chapel Blvd, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
15 pc. Large Shrimp$8.99
15 pc. Fried or Grilled Large Shrimp
Gyro$7.99
Original, Chicken or Large Shrimp Gyro
Philly$7.99
Steak, Chicken or Large Shrimp Philly Sandwich
The Brass Tap image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

2000 Piazza Avenue, Wesley Chapel

Avg 4.4 (675 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
House Salad (No Protein)
Lettuce mix, fire roasted red peppers, mozzarella & pesto house dressing (370 CAL.)
Chicken Club Wrap
Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, tomato, lettuce, mayo in a flour tortilla (1590 CAL.)
2 Blackened Cod Tacos
Avocado salsa verde, tomatoes, cilantro lime slaw & fresh jalapeños (755 - 835 CAL.)
Hungry Greek Outlets image

 

Hungry Greek Outlets

2653 BRUCE B DOWNS, WESLEY CHAPEL

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Hungry Pita$8.99
Chicken, Gyro, or Falafel, with Hummus, Olives, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Feta Cheese and Tzatziki Sauce.
Gyro Pita$8.49
Tomato, Onion, Tzatzki Sauce.
Chicken Souvlaki$13.49
Grilled Chicken Breast Skewers served over Rice Pilaf.
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

KIng of The Coop

27835 Wesley Chapel, Wesley Chapel

Avg 4.4 (113 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
THE DIRTY BIRD$11.54
Two jumbo tenders tossed in your choice of heat on a potato roll topped with pimento cheese and our King sauce.
TENDER BASKET$10.99
3 jumbo tenders tossed in your choice of heat level, sauce, pickles, fries and potato bread.
FOWL FRIES$12.50
CRISPY SEASONED FRIES, TWO TENDERS CHOPPED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF HEAT, RANCH, KING SAUCE, COOP'S PICKLES, BACON BITS,M CRISPY ONION AND JALAPENOS
Main pic

 

Urban Sweets

5903 Goldview Parkway, Unit 103, Wesley Chapel

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Best NY Pizza of Wesley Chapel Inc image

 

Best NY Pizza of Wesley Chapel Inc

27429 Wesley Chapel Blvd, Wesley Chapel

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
xxxx-Hungry Greek image

 

xxxx-Hungry Greek

2653 BRUCE B DOWNS BLVD, WESLEY CHAPEL

No reviews yet
Takeout
Treble Makers Dueling Piano Bar & Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Treble Makers Dueling Piano Bar & Restaurant

6034 Wesley Grove Blvd, Wesley Chapel

Avg 4.3 (428 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

The Living Room 2

2001 Piazza Ave, #100, Wesley Chapel

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
