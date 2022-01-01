Wesley Chapel American restaurants you'll love

Must-try American restaurants in Wesley Chapel

Beef 'O' Brady's image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Beef 'O' Brady's

27315 Wesley Chapel Blvd, Wesley Chapel

Avg 4.2 (1585 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Impossible Burger
Served with lettuce, tomato and pickle. (1020 Cal)
Steak Fajitas$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)
Build Your Own Premium Blend Burger$6.29
Angus served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions or mayo at no extra charge. (1020 CAL.)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Beef 'O' Brady's image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Beef 'O' Brady's

1660 Bruce B. Downs Blvd., Wesley Chapel

Avg 4.2 (1585 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
10 Wings$11.59
10 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (860-1260 CAL)
Chicken Fajitas$11.99
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)
Cheesy Bacon Chicken$13.79
2 chicken breasts grilled to perfection and topped with sautéed mushrooms, 2 slices smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese. Served with honey mustard dressing for dipping, seasoned rice and steamed broccoli. (960-1170 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
The Brass Tap image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

2000 Piazza Avenue, Wesley Chapel

Avg 4.4 (675 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Single Impossible Burger
Lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1030 CAL.)
Double Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger
Pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws & sweet heat BBQ sauce on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1810 CAL.)
Pretzels
Fresh baked pieces with queso & spicy brown mustard (1080 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Treble Makers Dueling Piano Bar & Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Treble Makers Dueling Piano Bar & Restaurant

6034 Wesley Grove Blvd, Wesley Chapel

Avg 4.3 (428 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Treble Makers Dueling Piano Bar & Restaurant

