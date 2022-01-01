Wesley Chapel bars & lounges you'll love
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Beef 'O' Brady's
27315 Wesley Chapel Blvd, Wesley Chapel
|Popular items
|Impossible Burger
Served with lettuce, tomato and pickle. (1020 Cal)
|Steak Fajitas
|$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)
|Build Your Own Premium Blend Burger
|$6.29
Angus served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions or mayo at no extra charge. (1020 CAL.)
Top Shelf Sports Lounge
3173 Cypress Ridge Blvd., Welsey Chapel
|Popular items
|Buffalo Mac & Cheese
|$13.95
Cavatappi pasta tossed in our cheese sauce mix of pepper jack, colby jack and parmesan cheeses, topped with bacon bits, bleu cheese crumbles, buffalo chicken tenders, green onions, and served with bread.
|Kid's Mac & Cheese
|$7.95
No box here! Cavatappi noodles tossed our scratch-made cheese sauce and topped with shredded mixed cheddar cheese.
|Tropical Salad
|$11.95
Spinach, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, almonds, and fresh strawberries topped with feta and our mango salsa. Served with our lemon honey vinaigrette and a balsamic glaze
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Beef 'O' Brady's
1660 Bruce B. Downs Blvd., Wesley Chapel
|Popular items
|10 Wings
|$11.59
10 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (860-1260 CAL)
|Chicken Fajitas
|$11.99
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)
|Cheesy Bacon Chicken
|$13.79
2 chicken breasts grilled to perfection and topped with sautéed mushrooms, 2 slices smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese. Served with honey mustard dressing for dipping, seasoned rice and steamed broccoli. (960-1170 Cal)
HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
2000 Piazza Avenue, Wesley Chapel
|Popular items
|Single Impossible Burger
Lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1030 CAL.)
|Double Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger
Pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws & sweet heat BBQ sauce on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1810 CAL.)
|Pretzels
Fresh baked pieces with queso & spicy brown mustard (1080 CAL.)
SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Treble Makers Dueling Piano Bar & Restaurant
6034 Wesley Grove Blvd, Wesley Chapel