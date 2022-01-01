Wesley Chapel sandwich spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in Wesley Chapel

BurgerMonger image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

BurgerMonger

1656 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Wesley Chapel

Avg 4.3 (2183 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hand Battered Onion Rings$3.99
Crispy on the Outside. Tender on the Inside. Hand-Battered Sweet Onion Rings
*Craft Your Own Burger$7.99
Build it Your Way on Top of Our Over 1/3 Pound Proprietary Blend of Ground Chuck & Sirloin Patty with a Variety of Toppings and Sauces to Choose from.
The Ultimate Bacon Cheddah$9.49
Topped with Two Slices of Aged Cheddar, Two Full Strips of Center Cut Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion, Dill Pickles, and Monger Sauce.
More about BurgerMonger
Top Shelf Sports Lounge image

 

Top Shelf Sports Lounge

3173 Cypress Ridge Blvd., Welsey Chapel

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Mac & Cheese$13.95
Cavatappi pasta tossed in our cheese sauce mix of pepper jack, colby jack and parmesan cheeses, topped with bacon bits, bleu cheese crumbles, buffalo chicken tenders, green onions, and served with bread.
Kid's Mac & Cheese$7.95
No box here! Cavatappi noodles tossed our scratch-made cheese sauce and topped with shredded mixed cheddar cheese.
Tropical Salad$11.95
Spinach, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, almonds, and fresh strawberries topped with feta and our mango salsa. Served with our lemon honey vinaigrette and a balsamic glaze
More about Top Shelf Sports Lounge
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

KIng of The Coop

27835 Wesley Chapel, Wesley Chapel

Avg 4.4 (113 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
THE DIRTY BIRD$11.54
Two jumbo tenders tossed in your choice of heat on a potato roll topped with pimento cheese and our King sauce.
NASHVILLE HOT SANDWICH$11.54
Two jumbo tenders tossed in your choice of heat on a potato roll topped with our homemade pickles and slaw.
CHICKEN AND WAFFLE$9.99
Two jumbo tenders tossed in your choice of heat, served with a golden Belgium waffle, honey butter and syrup.
More about KIng of The Coop

