Wesley Chapel sandwich spots you'll love

More about BurgerMonger
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
BurgerMonger
1656 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Wesley Chapel
|Hand Battered Onion Rings
|$3.99
Crispy on the Outside. Tender on the Inside. Hand-Battered Sweet Onion Rings
|*Craft Your Own Burger
|$7.99
Build it Your Way on Top of Our Over 1/3 Pound Proprietary Blend of Ground Chuck & Sirloin Patty with a Variety of Toppings and Sauces to Choose from.
|The Ultimate Bacon Cheddah
|$9.49
Topped with Two Slices of Aged Cheddar, Two Full Strips of Center Cut Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion, Dill Pickles, and Monger Sauce.
More about Top Shelf Sports Lounge
Top Shelf Sports Lounge
3173 Cypress Ridge Blvd., Welsey Chapel
|Buffalo Mac & Cheese
|$13.95
Cavatappi pasta tossed in our cheese sauce mix of pepper jack, colby jack and parmesan cheeses, topped with bacon bits, bleu cheese crumbles, buffalo chicken tenders, green onions, and served with bread.
|Kid's Mac & Cheese
|$7.95
No box here! Cavatappi noodles tossed our scratch-made cheese sauce and topped with shredded mixed cheddar cheese.
|Tropical Salad
|$11.95
Spinach, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, almonds, and fresh strawberries topped with feta and our mango salsa. Served with our lemon honey vinaigrette and a balsamic glaze
More about KIng of The Coop
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
KIng of The Coop
27835 Wesley Chapel, Wesley Chapel
|THE DIRTY BIRD
|$11.54
Two jumbo tenders tossed in your choice of heat on a potato roll topped with pimento cheese and our King sauce.
|NASHVILLE HOT SANDWICH
|$11.54
Two jumbo tenders tossed in your choice of heat on a potato roll topped with our homemade pickles and slaw.
|CHICKEN AND WAFFLE
|$9.99
Two jumbo tenders tossed in your choice of heat, served with a golden Belgium waffle, honey butter and syrup.