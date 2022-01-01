Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Wesley Chapel

Wesley Chapel restaurants
Wesley Chapel restaurants that serve brisket

Top Shelf Sports Lounge image

 

Top Shelf Sports Lounge

3173 Cypress Ridge Blvd., Welsey Chapel

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Brisket Quesadilla$13.95
Brisket braised in 81Bay Reel Slo Irish Red Ale tossed in our habanero-guava BBQ sauce, pressed with shredded colby-jack cheese, spicy candied bacon, fried onion strings, then topped with our chipotle sauce and avocado lime sauce, and a side of our pico de gallo, pickled jalapeno, and crispy onion strings
Brisket Bender$14.95
Brisket braised in 81Bay Reel Slo Irish Red Ale atop roasted garlic parmesan mashed potatoes, fried onion strings, crispy kale chips, and served with garlic bread.
More about Top Shelf Sports Lounge
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

2000 Piazza Avenue, Wesley Chapel

Avg 4.4 (675 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket Panchos
Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (1100 CAL.)
2 Smoked Brisket Tacos
Pickled red onion, corn relish, cowboy sauce & fresh jalapeños (895 - 975 CAL.)
Brisket Grilled Cheese
Aged cheddar cheese, pickled red onion & fresh jalapeños on toasted brioche bread with sweet heat BBQ (1520 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap

