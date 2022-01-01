Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Wesley Chapel

Wesley Chapel restaurants
Wesley Chapel restaurants that serve caesar salad

New York New York Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

New York New York Pizza

3757 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Wesley Chapel

Avg 4.4 (1908 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad$9.00
Lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese. Served with Caesar dressing
More about New York New York Pizza
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Noble Crust

28330 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel

Avg 4.8 (1510 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
HALF CAESAR SALAD$9.50
Romain + kale blend, crispy soft cooked egg, croutons, croutons, parm + lemony Caesar dressing
FULL CAESAR SALAD$13.50
Romain + kale blend, crispy soft cooked egg, croutons, parm + lemony Caesar dressing
FULL CAESAR SALAD$13.50
Romain + kale blend, crispy soft cooked egg, croutons, parm, whipped feta + zest vinaigrette
More about Noble Crust
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

2000 Piazza Avenue, Wesley Chapel

Avg 4.4 (675 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad (No Protein)
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons & Caesar dressing (640 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Item pic

 

Hungry Greek Outlets

2653 BRUCE B DOWNS, WESLEY CHAPEL

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Caesar Salad$9.49
Crispy Romaine Lettuce and Tomatoes, topped with Parmesan and creamy Caesar Dressing.
More about Hungry Greek Outlets

