Caesar salad in Wesley Chapel
Wesley Chapel restaurants that serve caesar salad
PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
New York New York Pizza
3757 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Wesley Chapel
|Caesar Salad
|$9.00
Lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese. Served with Caesar dressing
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Noble Crust
28330 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel
|HALF CAESAR SALAD
|$9.50
Romain + kale blend, crispy soft cooked egg, croutons, croutons, parm + lemony Caesar dressing
|FULL CAESAR SALAD
|$13.50
Romain + kale blend, crispy soft cooked egg, croutons, parm + lemony Caesar dressing
|FULL CAESAR SALAD
|$13.50
Romain + kale blend, crispy soft cooked egg, croutons, parm, whipped feta + zest vinaigrette
HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
2000 Piazza Avenue, Wesley Chapel
|Caesar Salad (No Protein)
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons & Caesar dressing (640 CAL.)