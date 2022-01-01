Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese pizza in Wesley Chapel

Wesley Chapel restaurants
Toast

Wesley Chapel restaurants that serve cheese pizza

Best NY Pizza of Wesley Chapel Inc image

 

Best NY Pizza of Wesley Chapel

27429 Wesley Chapel Blvd, Wesley Chapel

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Family Size Pizza$17.49
(for up to 4 or more people) NY Style thin crust pizza.
Large Size Pizza$16.49
(for up to 3 or more people) NY Style thin crust pizza.
Medium Size Pizza$14.49
(for up to 2 or more people) NY Style thin crust pizza.
More about Best NY Pizza of Wesley Chapel
Noble Crust image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Noble Crust Wesley Chapel

28330 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel

Avg 4.8 (1510 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN PARM$19.00
House mozz, tomato sauce, bucatini
MARGHERITA PIZZA$14.50
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, parm, basil, olive oil
SOUTHERN FRIED CHICKEN$19.00
Tabasco honey, black pepper gravy, Mac n cheese + ranch slaw
More about Noble Crust Wesley Chapel

