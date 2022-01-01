Cheese pizza in Wesley Chapel
Wesley Chapel restaurants that serve cheese pizza
Best NY Pizza of Wesley Chapel
27429 Wesley Chapel Blvd, Wesley Chapel
|Family Size Pizza
|$17.49
(for up to 4 or more people) NY Style thin crust pizza.
|Large Size Pizza
|$16.49
(for up to 3 or more people) NY Style thin crust pizza.
|Medium Size Pizza
|$14.49
(for up to 2 or more people) NY Style thin crust pizza.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Noble Crust Wesley Chapel
28330 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel
|CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN PARM
|$19.00
House mozz, tomato sauce, bucatini
|MARGHERITA PIZZA
|$14.50
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, parm, basil, olive oil
|SOUTHERN FRIED CHICKEN
|$19.00
Tabasco honey, black pepper gravy, Mac n cheese + ranch slaw