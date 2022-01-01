Cheeseburgers in Wesley Chapel
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
BurgerMonger
1656 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Wesley Chapel
|Mini Cheeseburger Meal
|$5.49
Includes a Side of Fries or a Fruit Cup and a Kid's Drink (Milk, Soda or Juice)
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Beef 'O' Brady's
27315 Wesley Chapel Blvd, Wesley Chapel
|Kid Cheeseburger
|$5.99
Served with fries or your choice of broccoli, celery sticks, coleslaw, rice, or Mott’s® Applesauce. Choose from milk, chocolate milk, juice or fountain drink. Each meal includes a treat. (600-1190 Cal)
|Angus Cheeseburger Wrap
|$2.49
Angus with American cheese, mustard, pickle, mayo and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. (1190 Cal)
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Beef 'O' Brady's
1660 Bruce B. Downs Blvd., Wesley Chapel
