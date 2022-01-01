Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Wesley Chapel

Go
Wesley Chapel restaurants
Toast

Wesley Chapel restaurants that serve cheesecake

Falabella Family Bistro image

FRENCH FRIES

Falabella Family Bistro

6027 Wesley Grove Blvd suite 105, Wesley Chapel

Avg 4.5 (101 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
NY Cheesecake$8.00
More about Falabella Family Bistro
New York New York Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

New York New York Pizza

3757 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Wesley Chapel

Avg 4.4 (1908 reviews)
Takeout
New York Cheesecake$6.00
Topped w/ Chocolate Sauce
More about New York New York Pizza
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Noble Crust

28330 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel

Avg 4.8 (1510 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE FRENCH TOAST$14.00
House made strawberry jam, cheesecake + shortbread crumbles
More about Noble Crust
Item pic

 

Chick'n Fun

27320 Wesley Chapel Blvd, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Strawberry Cheesecake$4.99
Cheesecake$3.99
More about Chick'n Fun

Browse other tasty dishes in Wesley Chapel

Tacos

Mac And Cheese

French Fries

Fish Tacos

Chicken Tenders

Boneless Wings

Pies

Lasagna

Map

More near Wesley Chapel to explore

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Brandon

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Lutz

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Plant City

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Spring Hill

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Zephyrhills

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Land O Lakes

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Brooksville

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Dade City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (149 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston