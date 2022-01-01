Chicken fajitas in Wesley Chapel
Wesley Chapel restaurants that serve chicken fajitas
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Beef 'O' Brady's
27315 Wesley Chapel Blvd, Wesley Chapel
|Chicken Fajitas
|$11.99
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Beef 'O' Brady's
1660 Bruce B. Downs Blvd., Wesley Chapel
|Chicken Fajitas
|$11.99
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)