Chicken sandwiches in Wesley Chapel

Wesley Chapel restaurants
Wesley Chapel restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Noble Crust

28330 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel

Avg 4.8 (1510 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.00
Buttered briche bun, tabasco honey, shaved iceberg, dill pickle + buttermilk ranch
CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.00
Buttered brioche bun, Tabasco honey, shaved iceberg, dill pickle + buttermilk ranch. Comes with french fries.
More about Noble Crust
Top Shelf Sports Lounge

3173 Cypress Ridge Blvd., Welsey Chapel

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Caprese Chicken Sandwich$13.95
Grilled marinated chicken breast on a locally baked bun with spinach and our pesto aioli, topped with sliced fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato and balsamic glaze
More about Top Shelf Sports Lounge
HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

2000 Piazza Avenue, Wesley Chapel

Avg 4.4 (675 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap

