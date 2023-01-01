Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Wesley Chapel

Wesley Chapel restaurants
Wesley Chapel restaurants that serve croissants

Item pic

 

Bakery X - KRATE

5840 Grand Oro Lane, Wesley Chapel

Apple croissant$6.00
An apple tart made with our signature croissant dough.
Croissant au beurre (Butter croissant)$4.00
Traditional butter croissant made with high quality ingredients
Croissant au beurre (Butter croissant)$4.00
Indulge in the exquisite taste of our Classic Butter Croissant, the crown jewel of our French Bakery. Each croissant is expertly handcrafted by our skilled artisans, using the finest imported French flour and butter to create a true masterpiece. Experience the perfect blend of flaky layers and a tender, buttery interior, enhanced by the subtle flavors of our slow fermentation process. Our commitment to using locally-sourced organic ingredients ensures a delectable and guilt-free treat, perfect for breakfast or an afternoon snack. Transport yourself to the streets of Paris with every delicious bite.
More about Bakery X - KRATE
Item pic

 

EggTown - Wesley Chapel

27607 State Road 56, # 110, Wesley Chapel

Breakfast Croissant$10.95
Two eggs over hard, bacon and American cheese. Served with seasoned potatoes with onions
More about EggTown - Wesley Chapel

