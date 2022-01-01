Mac and cheese in Wesley Chapel
Wesley Chapel restaurants that serve mac and cheese
More about Top Shelf Sports Lounge
Top Shelf Sports Lounge
3173 Cypress Ridge Blvd., Welsey Chapel
|Buffalo Mac & Cheese
|$13.95
Cavatappi pasta tossed in our cheese sauce mix of pepper jack, colby jack and parmesan cheeses, topped with bacon bits, bleu cheese crumbles, buffalo chicken tenders, green onions, and served with bread.
|Kid's Mac & Cheese
|$7.95
No box here! Cavatappi noodles tossed our scratch-made cheese sauce and topped with shredded mixed cheddar cheese.
More about The Brass Tap
HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
2000 Piazza Avenue, Wesley Chapel
|Side Mac & Cheese
|$2.50