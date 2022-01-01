Mac and cheese in Wesley Chapel

Top Shelf Sports Lounge image

 

Top Shelf Sports Lounge

3173 Cypress Ridge Blvd., Welsey Chapel

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Mac & Cheese$13.95
Cavatappi pasta tossed in our cheese sauce mix of pepper jack, colby jack and parmesan cheeses, topped with bacon bits, bleu cheese crumbles, buffalo chicken tenders, green onions, and served with bread.
Kid's Mac & Cheese$7.95
No box here! Cavatappi noodles tossed our scratch-made cheese sauce and topped with shredded mixed cheddar cheese.
More about Top Shelf Sports Lounge
The Brass Tap image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

2000 Piazza Avenue, Wesley Chapel

Avg 4.4 (675 reviews)
Takeout
Side Mac & Cheese$2.50
More about The Brass Tap
MAC N CHEESE image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

KIng of The Coop

27835 Wesley Chapel, Wesley Chapel

Avg 4.4 (113 reviews)
Takeout
MAC N CHEESE
Beer cheese Mac N Cheese with optional Crunchies on top (crispy jalapeño and crispy onions)
More about KIng of The Coop

