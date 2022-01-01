Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philly cheesesteaks in Wesley Chapel

Go
Wesley Chapel restaurants
Toast

Wesley Chapel restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

New York New York Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

New York New York Pizza - Wesley Chapel

3757 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Wesley Chapel

Avg 4.4 (1908 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Knots$0.00
Handmade Knots Topped w/ Garlic and Parmesan Cheese
Fried Mozzarella$8.00
Battered mozzarella sticks served with a side of marinara.
Medium Pizza$13.00
14"
More about New York New York Pizza - Wesley Chapel
Best NY Pizza of Wesley Chapel Inc image

 

Best NY Pizza of Wesley Chapel

27429 Wesley Chapel Blvd, Wesley Chapel

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Family Size Pizza$17.49
(for up to 4 or more people) NY Style thin crust pizza.
Large Size Pizza$16.49
(for up to 3 or more people) NY Style thin crust pizza.
Medium Size Pizza$14.49
(for up to 2 or more people) NY Style thin crust pizza.
More about Best NY Pizza of Wesley Chapel

Browse other tasty dishes in Wesley Chapel

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Waffles

Cannolis

Fajitas

Chicken Parmesan

Steak Fajitas

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Nachos

Map

More near Wesley Chapel to explore

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Brandon

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Lutz

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Plant City

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Spring Hill

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Zephyrhills

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Land O Lakes

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Brooksville

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Dade City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (286 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (233 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (566 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (237 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (352 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (156 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (346 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston