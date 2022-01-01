Wesley Chapel restaurants you'll love
Must-try Wesley Chapel restaurants
900 Degrees New York Pizza
6027 Wesley Grove Boulevard, Wesley Chapel
|Popular items
|Chicken Wings
|$0.00
|Sicilian Pizza
|$23.00
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$7.00
FRENCH FRIES
Falabella Family Bistro
6027 Wesley Grove Blvd suite 105, Wesley Chapel
|Popular items
|Burrata Rigatoni
|$18.00
House made Rigatoni, Bolognese Sauce, Topped with Burrata, Chives
|Lasagna
|$17.00
Pomodoro,Bechamel,House meat sauce, mozzarella,parmesan,basil.
|Sam's Meatballs
|$11.00
New York New York Pizza - Wesley Chapel
3757 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Wesley Chapel
|Popular items
|Garlic Knots
|$0.00
Handmade Knots Topped w/ Garlic and Parmesan Cheese
|Fried Mozzarella
|$8.00
Battered mozzarella sticks served with a side of marinara.
|Large Pizza
|$16.00
16"
Florida Avenue Brewing Co - Wesley Chapel
2029 Arrowgrass Drive, Wesley Chapel
|Popular items
|Ridge Burger
|$16.60
Two 4 oz. smash patties blackened, applewood smoked bacon, caramelized onion, lettuce, tomato, blue cheese crumbles, topped with balsamic glaze on a toasted kaiser bun
|Wiregrass Burger
|$16.50
Two 4 oz. smash patties, applewood smoked bacon, mixed greens, house-made pickled red onion, garlic and herb goat cheese, tzatziki sauce on a toasted kaiser bun
|Buffalo Chicken Flatbread
|$14.90
Grilled chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar jack cheese, scallions, sliced avocado, topped with house-made ranch dressing and buffalo sauce
Best NY Pizza of Wesley Chapel
27429 Wesley Chapel Blvd, Wesley Chapel
|Popular items
|Family Size Pizza
|$17.94
(for up to 4 or more people) NY Style thin crust pizza.
|Medium Size Pizza
|$14.94
(for up to 2 or more people) NY Style thin crust pizza.
|Large Size Pizza
|$16.94
(for up to 3 or more people) NY Style thin crust pizza.
Falafel Factory -KRATE
5903 GOLDVIEW PKWY UNIT 107, Wesley Chapel
|Popular items
|Falafel Pita (VG)
|$12.99
5 falafel balls in a freshly baked pita with hummus and 3 choices of salad bar
toppings with a side of tahini dressing.
|Falafel Salad
|$9.50
5 falafel balls on a bed of salads of your 4 choices from the salad bar toppings.
|Shawarma Pita
|$15.99
organic chicken shawarma comes with hummus and 4 choices of salad bar toppings.
Noble Crust Wesley Chapel
28330 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel
|Popular items
|PARMESAN TRUFFLE FRIES
|$8.00
Parm + truffle aioli
|SMASH BURGER
|$14.00
Buttered brioche bun, American cheese, shaved iceberg, tomato, dill pickle + noble sauce. Comes with french fries
|SOUTHERN FRIED CHICKEN
|$19.00
Tabasco honey, black pepper gravy, Mac n cheese + ranch slaw
Top Shelf Sports Lounge
3173 Cypress Ridge Blvd., Welsey Chapel
|Popular items
|Wings 8pc
|$12.95
All wings are marinated in mojo, garlic, and oregano overnight then grilled to perfection
|Tender Bolts
|$9.95
Five golden fried chicken tenders served with choice of dipping sauce
|Wings 16pc
|$23.95
All wings are marinated in mojo, garlic, and oregano overnight then grilled to perfection
Bakery X - KRATE
5840 Grand Oro Lane, Wesley Chapel
|Popular items
|Croissant aux amandes (Almond croissants)
|$5.50
This almond croissants are handcrafted in the traditional French style, using a rich almond frangipane.
|Pain au chocolat (Chocolate croissant)
|$5.00
The "pain au chocolat" or "Chocolatine" is a traditional pastry made of croissant dough and that is rolled with two bars of delicious chocolate.
|Café au lait (Latte)
|$3.50
4 oz coffee + Warm organic whole milk
Chick'n Fun - 27320 Wesley Chapel Blvd
27320 Wesley Chapel Blvd, Tampa
|Popular items
|10 pc. Large Shrimp
|$6.99
10 pc. of Grilled or Fried Large Shrimp
|Gyro
|$8.99
Original, Chicken or Large Shrimp Gyro
|#4 - LG SHRIMP COMBO
|$11.99
10 Large Shrimp with Fries & Drink
BurgerMonger - Wesley Chapel
1656 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Wesley Chapel
|Popular items
|Portobello Monger
|$7.99
Plant Based Option. Whole, Balsamic Marinated, Portobello Mushroom Cap Grilled to Order. Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Monger Sauce.
|Cheesy Monger Melt
|$8.99
Our Delicious Burger Patty Between 2 Slices of Grilled Texas Toast with American & Provolone Cheese Slices, Grilled Onions, and Drizzled with Monger Sauce.
Beef 'O' Brady's - Wesley Chapel FL (SR 54)
27315 Wesley Chapel Blvd, Wesley Chapel
SWC - Dempsey's Too - 5700 Saddlebrook Way
5700 Saddlebrook Way, Wesley Chapel
Beef 'O' Brady's - Wesley Chapel FL (S. Wesley/Bruce B Downs)
1660 Bruce B. Downs Blvd., Wesley Chapel
The Brass Tap - Wesley Chapel FL (Wiregrass)
2000 Piazza Avenue, Wesley Chapel
KIng of The Coop - Wesley Chapel
27835 Wesley Chapel, Wesley Chapel
|Popular items
|2pc TENDER BASKET
|$10.99
2 jumbo tenders tossed in your choice of heat level, sauce, pickles, fries and potato bread.
|Nashville Hot OG
|$9.99
Hand-breaded Jumbo Tender (tossed in your choice of heat), house-made B+B pickles, shredded slaw, on a toasted potato bread bun.
|FOWL FRIES
|$13.99
CRISPY SEASONED FRIES, TWO TENDERS CHOPPED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF HEAT, RANCH, KING SAUCE, COOP'S PICKLES, BACON BITS,M CRISPY ONION AND JALAPENOS
Hungry Greek Outlets - 2653 BRUCE B DOWNS
2653 BRUCE B DOWNS, WESLEY CHAPEL
Flipn Fries Factory - 5804 GRAND ORO LANE\nUNIT #102
5804 GRAND ORO LANEUNIT #102, Wesley Chapel
The Living Room 2 - The Living Room @ Wiregrass Mall
2001 Piazza Ave, #100, Wesley Chapel
The Bacon Boss HQ - 5888 Grand Oro Lane #112
5888 Grand Oro Lane #112, Zephyrhills/Wesley Chapel
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0261 - Wesley Chapel, FL
28345 Willet Way, Wesley Chapel
Clean Juice - Wiregrass (Wesley Chapel)
28211 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel
#28 WH Wesley Chapel
5510 Post Oak Boulevard, Wesley Chapel
Chuck Lagers
2001 Piazza ave, Wesley Chapel
Treble Makers Dueling Piano Bar & Restaurant
6034 Wesley Grove Blvd, Wesley Chapel
Saddlebrook Cafe - 5700 Saddlebrook Way
5700 Saddlebrook Way, Wesley Chapel
Saddlebrook Swim Shop - 5700 Saddlebrook Way,
5700 Saddlebrook Way,, Wesley Chapel
SWC - Tropics Restaurant - 5700 Saddlebrook Way
5700 Saddlebrook Way, Wesley Chapel
Saddlebrook Tennis Shop - 5700 Saddlebrook Way
5700 Saddlebrook Way, Wesley Chapel
