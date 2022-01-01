Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wesley Chapel restaurants you'll love

Go
Wesley Chapel restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Wesley Chapel

Must-try Wesley Chapel restaurants

Consumer pic

 

900 Degrees New York Pizza

6027 Wesley Grove Boulevard, Wesley Chapel

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Wings$0.00
Sicilian Pizza$23.00
Mozzarella Sticks$7.00
More about 900 Degrees New York Pizza
Falabella Family Bistro image

FRENCH FRIES

Falabella Family Bistro

6027 Wesley Grove Blvd suite 105, Wesley Chapel

Avg 4.5 (101 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Burrata Rigatoni$18.00
House made Rigatoni, Bolognese Sauce, Topped with Burrata, Chives
Lasagna$17.00
Pomodoro,Bechamel,House meat sauce, mozzarella,parmesan,basil.
Sam's Meatballs$11.00
More about Falabella Family Bistro
New York New York Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

New York New York Pizza - Wesley Chapel

3757 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Wesley Chapel

Avg 4.4 (1908 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Knots$0.00
Handmade Knots Topped w/ Garlic and Parmesan Cheese
Fried Mozzarella$8.00
Battered mozzarella sticks served with a side of marinara.
Large Pizza$16.00
16"
More about New York New York Pizza - Wesley Chapel
Consumer pic

 

Florida Avenue Brewing Co - Wesley Chapel

2029 Arrowgrass Drive, Wesley Chapel

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Ridge Burger$16.60
Two 4 oz. smash patties blackened, applewood smoked bacon, caramelized onion, lettuce, tomato, blue cheese crumbles, topped with balsamic glaze on a toasted kaiser bun
Wiregrass Burger$16.50
Two 4 oz. smash patties, applewood smoked bacon, mixed greens, house-made pickled red onion, garlic and herb goat cheese, tzatziki sauce on a toasted kaiser bun
Buffalo Chicken Flatbread$14.90
Grilled chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar jack cheese, scallions, sliced avocado, topped with house-made ranch dressing and buffalo sauce
More about Florida Avenue Brewing Co - Wesley Chapel
Consumer pic

 

Best NY Pizza of Wesley Chapel

27429 Wesley Chapel Blvd, Wesley Chapel

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Family Size Pizza$17.94
(for up to 4 or more people) NY Style thin crust pizza.
Medium Size Pizza$14.94
(for up to 2 or more people) NY Style thin crust pizza.
Large Size Pizza$16.94
(for up to 3 or more people) NY Style thin crust pizza.
More about Best NY Pizza of Wesley Chapel
Main pic

 

Falafel Factory -KRATE

5903 GOLDVIEW PKWY UNIT 107, Wesley Chapel

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Falafel Pita (VG)$12.99
5 falafel balls in a freshly baked pita with hummus and 3 choices of salad bar
toppings with a side of tahini dressing.
Falafel Salad$9.50
5 falafel balls on a bed of salads of your 4 choices from the salad bar toppings.
Shawarma Pita$15.99
organic chicken shawarma comes with hummus and 4 choices of salad bar toppings.
More about Falafel Factory -KRATE
Noble Crust image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Noble Crust Wesley Chapel

28330 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel

Avg 4.8 (1510 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
PARMESAN TRUFFLE FRIES$8.00
Parm + truffle aioli
SMASH BURGER$14.00
Buttered brioche bun, American cheese, shaved iceberg, tomato, dill pickle + noble sauce. Comes with french fries
SOUTHERN FRIED CHICKEN$19.00
Tabasco honey, black pepper gravy, Mac n cheese + ranch slaw
More about Noble Crust Wesley Chapel
Top Shelf Sports Lounge image

 

Top Shelf Sports Lounge

3173 Cypress Ridge Blvd., Welsey Chapel

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Wings 8pc$12.95
All wings are marinated in mojo, garlic, and oregano overnight then grilled to perfection
Tender Bolts$9.95
Five golden fried chicken tenders served with choice of dipping sauce
Wings 16pc$23.95
All wings are marinated in mojo, garlic, and oregano overnight then grilled to perfection
More about Top Shelf Sports Lounge
Consumer pic

 

Bakery X - KRATE

5840 Grand Oro Lane, Wesley Chapel

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Croissant aux amandes (Almond croissants)$5.50
This almond croissants are handcrafted in the traditional French style, using a rich almond frangipane.
Pain au chocolat (Chocolate croissant)$5.00
The "pain au chocolat" or "Chocolatine" is a traditional pastry made of croissant dough and that is rolled with two bars of delicious chocolate.
Café au lait (Latte)$3.50
4 oz coffee + Warm organic whole milk
More about Bakery X - KRATE
Consumer pic

 

Chick'n Fun - 27320 Wesley Chapel Blvd

27320 Wesley Chapel Blvd, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
10 pc. Large Shrimp$6.99
10 pc. of Grilled or Fried Large Shrimp
Gyro$8.99
Original, Chicken or Large Shrimp Gyro
#4 - LG SHRIMP COMBO$11.99
10 Large Shrimp with Fries & Drink
More about Chick'n Fun - 27320 Wesley Chapel Blvd
BurgerMonger image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

BurgerMonger - Wesley Chapel

1656 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Wesley Chapel

Avg 4.3 (2183 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Portobello Monger$7.99
Plant Based Option. Whole, Balsamic Marinated, Portobello Mushroom Cap Grilled to Order. Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Monger Sauce.
Cheesy Monger Melt$8.99
Our Delicious Burger Patty Between 2 Slices of Grilled Texas Toast with American & Provolone Cheese Slices, Grilled Onions, and Drizzled with Monger Sauce.
More about BurgerMonger - Wesley Chapel
Main pic

 

Urban Sweets

5903 Goldview Parkway, Unit 103, Wesley Chapel

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Urban Sweets
Beef 'O' Brady's image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Beef 'O' Brady's - Wesley Chapel FL (SR 54)

27315 Wesley Chapel Blvd, Wesley Chapel

Avg 4.2 (1585 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Beef 'O' Brady's - Wesley Chapel FL (SR 54)
Banner pic

 

SWC - Dempsey's Too - 5700 Saddlebrook Way

5700 Saddlebrook Way, Wesley Chapel

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about SWC - Dempsey's Too - 5700 Saddlebrook Way
Beef 'O' Brady's image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Beef 'O' Brady's - Wesley Chapel FL (S. Wesley/Bruce B Downs)

1660 Bruce B. Downs Blvd., Wesley Chapel

Avg 4.2 (1585 reviews)
Takeout
More about Beef 'O' Brady's - Wesley Chapel FL (S. Wesley/Bruce B Downs)
The Brass Tap image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap - Wesley Chapel FL (Wiregrass)

2000 Piazza Avenue, Wesley Chapel

Avg 4.4 (675 reviews)
Takeout
More about The Brass Tap - Wesley Chapel FL (Wiregrass)
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

KIng of The Coop - Wesley Chapel

27835 Wesley Chapel, Wesley Chapel

Avg 4.4 (113 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
2pc TENDER BASKET$10.99
2 jumbo tenders tossed in your choice of heat level, sauce, pickles, fries and potato bread.
Nashville Hot OG$9.99
Hand-breaded Jumbo Tender (tossed in your choice of heat), house-made B+B pickles, shredded slaw, on a toasted potato bread bun.
FOWL FRIES$13.99
CRISPY SEASONED FRIES, TWO TENDERS CHOPPED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF HEAT, RANCH, KING SAUCE, COOP'S PICKLES, BACON BITS,M CRISPY ONION AND JALAPENOS
More about KIng of The Coop - Wesley Chapel
Hungry Greek Outlets image

 

Hungry Greek Outlets - 2653 BRUCE B DOWNS

2653 BRUCE B DOWNS, WESLEY CHAPEL

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Hungry Greek Outlets - 2653 BRUCE B DOWNS
Restaurant banner

 

Flipn Fries Factory - 5804 GRAND ORO LANE\nUNIT #102

5804 GRAND ORO LANEUNIT #102, Wesley Chapel

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Flipn Fries Factory - 5804 GRAND ORO LANE\nUNIT #102
Restaurant banner

 

The Living Room 2 - The Living Room @ Wiregrass Mall

2001 Piazza Ave, #100, Wesley Chapel

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The Living Room 2 - The Living Room @ Wiregrass Mall
Main pic

 

The Bacon Boss HQ - 5888 Grand Oro Lane #112

5888 Grand Oro Lane #112, Zephyrhills/Wesley Chapel

No reviews yet
More about The Bacon Boss HQ - 5888 Grand Oro Lane #112
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0261 image

 

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0261 - Wesley Chapel, FL

28345 Willet Way, Wesley Chapel

No reviews yet
More about Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0261 - Wesley Chapel, FL
Clean Juice image

 

Clean Juice - Wiregrass (Wesley Chapel)

28211 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel

No reviews yet
More about Clean Juice - Wiregrass (Wesley Chapel)
Main pic

 

#28 WH Wesley Chapel

5510 Post Oak Boulevard, Wesley Chapel

No reviews yet
More about #28 WH Wesley Chapel
Chuck Lagers image

CHEESESTEAKS

Chuck Lagers

2001 Piazza ave, Wesley Chapel

Avg 4.5 (508 reviews)
More about Chuck Lagers
Treble Makers Dueling Piano Bar & Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Treble Makers Dueling Piano Bar & Restaurant

6034 Wesley Grove Blvd, Wesley Chapel

Avg 4.3 (428 reviews)
Fast Pay
More about Treble Makers Dueling Piano Bar & Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Saddlebrook Cafe - 5700 Saddlebrook Way

5700 Saddlebrook Way, Wesley Chapel

No reviews yet
More about Saddlebrook Cafe - 5700 Saddlebrook Way
Restaurant banner

 

Saddlebrook Swim Shop - 5700 Saddlebrook Way,

5700 Saddlebrook Way,, Wesley Chapel

No reviews yet
More about Saddlebrook Swim Shop - 5700 Saddlebrook Way,
Restaurant banner

 

SWC - Tropics Restaurant - 5700 Saddlebrook Way

5700 Saddlebrook Way, Wesley Chapel

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-In
More about SWC - Tropics Restaurant - 5700 Saddlebrook Way
Restaurant banner

 

Saddlebrook Tennis Shop - 5700 Saddlebrook Way

5700 Saddlebrook Way, Wesley Chapel

No reviews yet
More about Saddlebrook Tennis Shop - 5700 Saddlebrook Way

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Wesley Chapel

French Fries

Chicken Tenders

Mac And Cheese

Caesar Salad

Calamari

Garlic Knots

Lasagna

Cake

Map

More near Wesley Chapel to explore

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Brandon

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Lutz

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Plant City

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Zephyrhills

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Spring Hill

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Brooksville

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Land O Lakes

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Dade City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (309 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (273 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (614 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (266 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (391 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (168 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (382 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (392 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston