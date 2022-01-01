Salmon in Wesley Chapel

Go
Wesley Chapel restaurants
Toast

Wesley Chapel restaurants that serve salmon

BRONZED SALMON image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Noble Crust

28330 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel

Avg 4.8 (1510 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BRONZED SALMON$22.00
Roasted cauliflower, garlic whipped potatoes, pickled raisins, capers, basil lemon butter, Calabrian chili oil
More about Noble Crust

Browse other tasty dishes in Wesley Chapel

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Wraps

Rigatoni

French Fries

Nachos

Steak Fajitas

Fish Tacos

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Wesley Chapel to explore

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Lutz

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Brandon

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Land O Lakes

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Brooksville

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Zephyrhills

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Spring Hill

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Dade City

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Plant City

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston