Salmon in
Wesley Chapel
/
Wesley Chapel
/
Salmon
Wesley Chapel restaurants that serve salmon
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Noble Crust
28330 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel
Avg 4.8
(1510 reviews)
BRONZED SALMON
$22.00
Roasted cauliflower, garlic whipped potatoes, pickled raisins, capers, basil lemon butter, Calabrian chili oil
More about Noble Crust
Browse other tasty dishes in Wesley Chapel
Grilled Chicken
Chicken Wraps
Rigatoni
French Fries
Nachos
Steak Fajitas
Fish Tacos
Buffalo Chicken Wraps
More near Wesley Chapel to explore
Lakeland
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Lutz
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Brandon
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Land O Lakes
Avg 4
(5 restaurants)
Brooksville
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Zephyrhills
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
Spring Hill
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Dade City
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
Plant City
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Lakeland
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(187 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(147 restaurants)
Ocala
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Sebring
Avg 4.1
(3 restaurants)
Punta Gorda
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(434 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(189 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(235 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(113 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(238 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston