Sicilian pizza in Wesley Chapel

Wesley Chapel restaurants
Wesley Chapel restaurants that serve sicilian pizza

Item pic

 

900 Degrees New York Pizza - at the Grove Mall

6027 Wesley Grove Boulevard, Wesley Chapel

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sicilian Pizza$21.95
More about 900 Degrees New York Pizza - at the Grove Mall
New York New York Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

New York New York Pizza - Wesley Chapel

3757 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Wesley Chapel

Avg 4.4 (1908 reviews)
Takeout
Sicilian Pizza$20.00
Thick, Fluffy, Square Crust, Mozzarella and Red Sauce (Additional Toppings $2.50)
More about New York New York Pizza - Wesley Chapel

